Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211031 mu football 13.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes downfield against Florida International’s Eric Mitchell (2) during a game in 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Sept. 13, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to the team after a weeks-long absence to address his mental, physical and emotional health.

Now more than a month after his return to team activities, there is still no clear timeline for his return to the field, head coach Charles Huff said during his weekly news conference Tuesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags