HUNTINGTON — In his final game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Koby Cumberlander made sure it was one he won’t forget.
Marshall’s redshirt senior finished with seven tackles and a team-high three sacks in a 28-23 win over Georgia State to put a bow on the regular season.
His third and final sack, when he dropped Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger for a 7-yard loss on third down, sent Thundering Herd fans into a frenzy and forced GSU to punt from deep in its own territory late in the game.
“That was the best moment of my life,” Cumberlander said. “When I got that last sack and I was able to hype the crowd up, it was, I don’t even know, bro, it was the craziest thing and had my blood rushing through my veins.”
That memory is one he’ll likely never forget. So, too, is the fact that he passed Ralph Street on Marshall’s career sacks list. Street, who logged 16 sacks with the Herd from 1998-2001, is now in his second year as the defensive line coach at Marshall.
“I appreciate everything Ralph has done for me. Him coming in a year ago, we kind of had a rocky start at first but that relationship has pushed me to play to the best of my ability,” Cumberlander said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted was a coach to be fully out there supporting me and [to] believe in me.”
Cumberlander’s three sacks were the most he’s had in a single game in five seasons playing with the Herd. It also gave him 6.5 sacks for the year, the most he’s had in a single season while at Marshall.
CATCH 22: Rasheen Ali’s first touchdown of the 2022 season came in the second quarter on a 5-yard pass from Cam Fancher and gave Marshall a 14-10 lead. It was just the second receiving touchdown of Ali’s career and first since Sept. 11, 2021, at home against North Carolina Central.
ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: With his 83-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Khalan Laborn surpassed Ali’s total of 1,401 rushing yards in 2021, doing it in one fewer game. The sixth-year senior finished with 100 yards on 11 carries, giving him 1,423 yards for the season, which is good for seventh-best in program history.
Corey Gammage extended his streak of games with at least one reception to 33 and passed Randy Moss on Marshall’s career receptions list to move into the top 10 all-time. Gammage now has 175 career catches. Moss had 174, but accomplished that in just two years.
DOWN FROM DISTANCE: Rece Verhoff missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the first half, which isn’t exactly a rare occurrence. The true freshman has made just one 40-plus-yard field goal in five attempts this season. He also missed from 38 yards in the first quarter. Sean Meisler took all of Marshall’s extra-point attempts after two early misses by Verhoff.
FINISH STRONG: Entering the contest, Marshall had put up 14 points in a single quarter twice all season, once against Notre Dame and then against Appalachian State. They managed to do it twice on Saturday, scoring a pair of offensive touchdowns in each of the second and fourth quarters in the 28-23 win.
THRASHED: Georgia State’s Jamari Thrash tallied 155 yards on nine catches. It was the most receiving yards given up to an individual player by the Herd secondary this year. Thrash’s performance put his season total at more than 1,100 yards, becoming just the fourth receiver in GSU to do so in a single season.
CONVERTING ON THIRD: It’s not often that teams have as much success on third downs against the Herd as Georgia State did Saturday. The Panthers converted on 7 of 16 third-down plays. Their 43% conversion rate was more than double what Marshall had been allowing (21%) entering the contest.