20221127 mu football 32.jpg
Marshall’s Koby Cumberlander hypes up the crowd as the Herd takes on Georgia State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — In his final game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Koby Cumberlander made sure it was one he won’t forget.

Marshall’s redshirt senior finished with seven tackles and a team-high three sacks in a 28-23 win over Georgia State to put a bow on the regular season.

