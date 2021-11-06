BOCA RATON, Fla. — With Marshall and Florida Atlantic potentially meeting for the final time in Boca Raton against each other as Conference USA rivals, it was expected that the game would feature some fireworks.
It didn’t take long for the fireworks between Marshall and Florida Atlantic to start. In fact, it took all of one kickoff.
Marshall’s Jayden Harrison took the opening kickoff and raced 99 yards for a score that gave the Thundering Herd a 7-0 lead in just 14 seconds.
As quickly as Marshall took the lead, Florida Atlantic nearly took the momentum right back.
Florida Atlantic running back Johnny Ford broke tackles for a 33-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and Marshall’s safeties got confused on a busted coverage that led to a 27-yard touchdown pass from N’Kosi Perry to Brandon Robinson that knotted the game early.
It could’ve been said that the scores happened before the crowd at FAU Stadium settled into their seats, but honestly, there wasn’t much of a crowd.
A smattering of fans were visible in the lower bowl around the stadium, but it was far from what would be expected for a critical contest in Conference USA’s East Division on an overcast November night in Florida.
Marshall took a 21-13 lead into the halftime locker room after getting a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter, which settled the Herd in after mistakes — including a Grant Wells red zone interception — ended scoring opportunities early.
PORTER WITH A STRONG HALF: Marshall defensive end Owen Porter had a strong first half for the Herd.
The former Spring Valley product got into the backfield consistently, finishing the first half with five tackles, which included 1.5 sacks that helped the Herd keep the Owls at bay.
Porter’s tackle of Larry McCammon ended the first half and the fiery local product sprinted off the field to the locker room as the Herd celebrated a lead.
FAU’S HOME STREAK: Coming into the contest, Florida Atlantic was tied for the fifth-longest home winning streak in the nation at 12 games.
The last team to beat FAU in Boca? Marshall, in a 36-31 win on Oct. 18, 2019, in which Brenden Knox rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 17 yards with 36 seconds left that produced the win.
DIFFERENT SIDELINES: Marshall had a pair of coaches on its sidelines Saturday who were used to being on the home side of things.
Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was the safeties coach for the Owls in 2020, and Herd wide receivers coach Clint Trickett had been in Boca Raton with FAU since 2017, last serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season before joining Charles Huff’s staff at Marshall.
BACK HOME, BURTON: Marshall defensive end Sam Burton returned to his stomping grounds on Saturday.
Burton, a Boca Raton native, played high school ball at nearby Spanish River High School, which is less than five minutes from FAU Stadium.
HOT TICKET: Burton and Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson had plenty of support in the stands on Saturday. Earlier this week, both spoke of having a ton of family coming to the game.
Johnson said during his game-week interviews that he expected to have around 60 people at the game. At the time of interviews on Tuesday, Johnson confirmed 56 tickets of friends and family, and he expected that number to go up as the week went on.
“I have a lot of family and friends there and most don’t get to travel all the way up to West Virginia so this will be their opportunity to see me and my teammates go out, have fun and do what we do best,” Johnson said.