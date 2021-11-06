BOCA RATON, Fla. — With Marshall and Florida Atlantic potentially meeting for the final time in Boca Raton against each other as Conference USA rivals, it was expected that the game would feature some fireworks.
It didn’t take long for the fireworks between Marshall and Florida Atlantic to start. In fact, it took all of one kickoff.
Marshall’s Jayden Harrison took the opening kickoff and raced 99 yards for a touchdown that gave the Thundering Herd a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game.
As quickly as Marshall took the lead, Florida Atlantic nearly took the momentum right back.
Florida Atlantic running back Johnny Ford broke tackles for a 33-yard run on the the Owls' second play from scrimmage and Marshall’s safeties got confused on a busted coverage that led to a 27-yard touchdown pass from N’Kosi Perry to Brandon Robinson that knotted the game early.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff spoke about the early portion of the game being played on emotion.
“Pregame, we talked about that before we went out,” Huff said. “We said, ‘There’s going to be a flow of emotions – extremely high at the beginning of the game. Obviously, a lot of [our] guys know [FAU’s] guys, went to school with those guys, they are a good football team, well coached.
“There’s going to be a stream of emotions, but somewhere in the middle of the first half, I said those emotions are going to flatten out and execution is going to become the ultimate deciding factor.”
It could’ve been said that the scores happened before the crowd at FAU Stadium settled into their seats, but honestly, there wasn’t much of one. The crowd was announced as 21,803, but from the naked eye, that figure appeared about 15,000 too many.
A smattering of fans were visible in the lower bowl around the stadium, but it was far from what would be expected for a critical contest in Conference USA’s East Division on an overcast November night in Florida.
After the initial emotion surge, Marshall settled in and overcame a 13-7 deficit as it started to execute well in each phase.
Marshall took a 21-13 lead into the halftime locker room after getting a pair of touchdown drives in the second quarter, which settled the Herd in after mistakes.
When it mattered most, the Herd kept its composure, making plays in key situations while Florida Atlantic had key drops and mistakes in crucial junctures.
The result was a much-needed win for Marshall to keep out in front of the race in Conference USA’s East Division.
It was one that Marshall (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) earned by keeping its poise in a pressure-packed game.
FAU dropped to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the league.
‘COWBOY’ STRONG: Marshall defensive end Owen Porter had a strong first half for the Herd.
The former Spring Valley product got into the backfield consistently, finishing the first half with five tackles, which included 1.5 sacks of Perry that helped the Herd keep the Owls at bay.
Marshall defensive line mate Koby Cumberlander explained Porter’s importance after the win.
“My dog, Owen Porter – the Cowboy,” Cumberlander said. “That’s his nickname – Cowboy. He brings the juice, man. That’s what we really, really like. He always brings the juice, pumps us up even before the game. When you have that, we always play like dogs.”
FAU’S HOME STREAK SNAPPED: Coming into the contest, Florida Atlantic was tied for the fifth-longest home winning streak in the nation at 12 games.
That streak ended on Saturday with a 28-13 loss to Marshall.
Prior to Saturday, the last team to beat them in Boca?
Also Marshall.
The Herd earned a 36-31 win on Oct. 18, 2019 in which Brenden Knox rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner from 17 yards with 36 seconds left that produced the win.
DIFFERENT SIDELINES: Marshall had a pair of coaches on its sidelines Saturday who were used to being on the home side of things.
Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was the safeties coach for the Owls in 2020.
Meanwhile, Thundering Herd wide receivers coach Clint Trickett had been in Boca Raton with FAU since 2017, last serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season before joining Charles Huff’s staff at Marshall.
BACK HOME, BURTON: Marshall defensive end Sam Burton returned to his stomping grounds on Saturday as the Thundering Herd took on Florida Atlantic.
Burton, a Boca Raton native, played high school ball at nearby Spanish River High School, which is less than five minutes from FAU Stadium.
Burton had a key third-down sack late in the game that led to a turnover on downs, which ultimately ended the win for the Herd.
HOT TICKET: Burton and Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson had plenty of support in the stands on Saturday.
Earlier this week, both spoke of having a ton of family coming to the game.
Johnson said during his game-week interviews that he expected to have around 60 people at the game. At the time of interviews on Tuesday, Johnson confirmed 56 tickets of friends and family, and he expected that number to go up as the week went on.
“I have a lot of family and friends there and most don’t get to travel all the way up to West Virginia so this will be their opportunity to see me and my teammates go out, have fun and do what we do best,” Johnson said.