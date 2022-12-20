Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

CONWAY, S.C. — Monday was just the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl, but the number of fans in attendance was nearly double that of the previous record. 

In fact, the announced attendance of 12,023 was more than the bowl game had seen in the previous two seasons combined, after drawing 5,000 in a COVID-restricted 2020 season and then welcoming around 6,500 fans for the second Myrtle Beach Bowl last season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.