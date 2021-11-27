HUNTINGTON — Marshall found itself in the face of adversity on Saturday afternoon when quarterback Grant Wells left in the second quarter with an injury.
With its offensive leader out, Marshall knew its defense would need to step up and lead the team.
Under the pressure of the situation, however, the Thundering Herd defense crumbled.
The same group that had limited Western Kentucky to two field goals in the first half fell apart after halftime, giving up big play after big play as the Hilltoppers took control of the game.
Focus and emotion are what led Marshall’s defense to success in the first half of the contest. A lack of it is what became its undoing.
Marshall’s defense allowed a 47-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter, gains of 33 and 20 yards on the fourth and fifth offensive play for the Hilltoppers in the third quarter, allowed a 14-yard touchdown pass on third and 10 later in the same drive and also a 50-yard touchdown on a double move to open the next drive.
Those five plays came within the first 12 offensive plays run by Western Kentucky in the second half.
THIRD QUARTER WOES: The third quarter had been Marshall’s strongest throughout the season with the Herd allowing just 13 points through 11 games.
On Saturday, Marshall allowed 23 points in the third quarter as Western Kentucky turned an eight-point deficit into a two-score advantage.
It was part of a stretch in which the Hilltoppers scored 36 unanswered points against the Herd.
ONSIDE KICKOFF RETURN TD: Marshall had a bit of life after backup quarterback Luke Zban found Shadeed Ahmed for a 41-yard touchdown that cut the WKU lead to 36-21.
However, the Herd’s ensuing onside kick was returned for a touchdown by Western Kentucky’s Craig Burt, ending any chance of a comeback.
PORTER EJECTED: With 12:07 left in the fourth quarter, a skirmish broke out following a kickoff, resulting in several fouls on both sides.
One of the resulting fouls was the ejection of Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter, who was deemed to have left the sidelines to join the fracas.
DROPPED THE BALL: Marshall had a few passes that could’ve gone for big gains on Saturday, but Herd receivers could not haul in the ball.
Leading receiver Corey Gammage had a pair of drops, including one big drop in the third quarter in single coverage over the middle.
WELLS ACCURATE, INJURED: Wells started the game with 10 straight completions that helped lead the Herd to a 14-0 lead.
Wells finished the game 10 of 14 for 76 yards with a score in the loss prior to leaving due to injury after a blindside hit from Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone.
ZAPPE BREAKS RECORD: Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe broke Conference USA’s single-season record for touchdown passes with his 50th of the season.
The record-breaker came in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass to Malachi Corley that gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good.
BURTON CARTED OFF: In the first half, Marshall defensive lineman Sam Burton was carted off after a serious injury.
Trainers ran onto the field and put Burton’s left leg in an air cast following the injury.