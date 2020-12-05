HUNTINGTON — Prior to Saturday’s loss to Rice, there was already speculation that Marshall’s opponent for next weekend would be Charlotte instead of FIU.
After the Herd’s 20-0 setback to the Owls, however, it didn’t take Conference USA long to make that matchup official.
On Saturday afternoon, Conference USA released an updated schedule that has Charlotte traveling to Huntington to take on the Herd in a nationally televised 6:30 p.m. matchup next Friday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday alluded to such a matchup during his postgame press conference, even before an announcement was officially made.
“We’ve got to get ready for a short week this week because it looks like we’re going to come back here and play on Friday night,” Holliday said.
The Herd’s trip to FIU was already in peril due to continued COVID-19 and injury issues at FIU, but Marshall’s loss makes the matchup necessary with both the Herd and Charlotte having one loss in Conference USA East Division play.
Despite Saturday’s loss, Marshall has the easiest path to the Conference USA championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at the site of the team with the highest winning percentage.
For Marshall, it’s a simple scenario: defeat Charlotte and advance to the title game.
Such a scenario also means Marshall has a high probability of hosting the Dec. 18 C-USA title game due to the specification of winning percentage as criteria for the host, as mentioned by the league.
Marshall has a 4-1 Conference USA record while Charlotte is 2-1 with a game scheduled for noon Sunday at home against Western Kentucky.
For Charlotte, the scenario is much more difficult. The 49ers must first beat Western Kentucky on Sunday, then defeat Marshall on Friday — a hard scenario for any team with two games in five days. However, the 49ers also need Southern Miss to pick up a win Thursday against Florida Atlantic (4-1 C-USA), which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Charlotte.
There is also a scenario in which Florida Atlantic could back-door into the East Division title.
If FAU defeats Southern Miss on Thursday and Charlotte beats Marshall, the Owls would again represent the East Division in the Conference USA championship game.
After Saturday’s game, Marshall’s players were disappointed with the loss but focused forward on the task at hand.
Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said the team must turn the page quickly with a short week to prepare for Charlotte, which defeated the Herd last season and knocked Marshall out of contention for the East Division championship.
“We can’t let this day dictate the rest of our season,” Neal said. “We’ve still got a lot at stake right now. It’s not over until the fat lady sings.”
Conference USA’s statement on the host of the championship said, “CBS Sports Network will televise the game, which will be held at the school with the best regular season conference winning percentage.”
That works to Marshall’s benefit because a win would guarantee the Herd as the host.
In the West Division, the only team to have one loss in the division is UAB, which is 2-1 in the league.
Should the Blazers defeat Rice next weekend, UAB would only be 3-1 in league play.
With a win over Charlotte, Marshall would be 5-1, which equates to a better winning percentage and the opportunity to host.
Bad milestone
Grant Wells’ five-interception game was the first time a Marshall quarterback has thrown that many in a game in 25 years.
The last time came courtesy of Chad Pennington, who threw six interceptions on Sept. 30, 1995, in a 35-32 road win at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Blankety-blank
The last time Marshall was shut out came in 2000 when the Herd lost 42-0 at Toledo.
You have to go back 18 years prior to that to find the last time Marshall was shut out at home.
That came in a 34-0 loss to Western Michigan in the 1982 season at Fairfield Stadium.
Decimated line
Marshall had several players missing from action on Saturday, most notably along the offensive line.
Offensive tackles Josh Ball and Will Ulmer each missed the game, along with running back Sheldon Evans.
Others missing the game included punter Robert LeFevre and defensive end Sam Burton.
Rice weapons out
Rice starting quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell did not play against Marshall on Saturday.
Collins, who had thrown for 802 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception on the year, did not make the trip to Huntington.
Trammell (16 catches, 335 yards, 6 touchdowns) made the trip but did not suit up.
Thompson done for year
Marshall wide receiver Broc Thompson tweeted on Friday night that he was done for the season.
“For everyone wondering i will not be returning this season! #SkoHerd” Thompson tweeted.
There was speculation that Thompson, who was injured against Louisiana Tech, would try to return late in the year, but he put those thoughts to rest.