HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive lineman Billy Ross confirmed on Tuesday night he has chosen to give up football for personal reasons.
"I can assure you that I'm going to hang them up," Ross said. "There's no way that I would sit this year out and enter the portal again. I'm done playing football."
Ross said seeing an end to his football career — a game he's played since he was a little boy — was bittersweet.
"It comes to an end at some point," Ross said. "I played for so long. It's definitely tough in that aspect, but there's also a time that it hits and you know [you're done] and it makes it easier. It's not all that bad for me."
The 2021 season was slated to be Ross' return to the field after nearly two years. Ross entered the transfer portal in fall 2020 while at North Carolina and committed to the Thundering Herd and former offensive line coach Greg Adkins soon after.
Ross then came to Marshall this summer after finishing his degree at North Carolina in the spring.
The 6-foot-6, 294-pound local product was expected to start at either guard or tackle for the Herd in the 2021 season opener Sept. 4 at Navy.
The likely scenario was that Ross would take over a spot vacated by All-American Cain Madden at right guard after Madden entered the portal in the spring and transferred to Notre Dame.
Ross confirmed he had been out the past few days due to a concussion suffered in practice and that the injury played a role in his decision to walk away from football.
"I just happened to get checked out the next day, and I had one," Ross said. "That played in a good part to this decision."
When asked if there was any chance of coming back to the Herd program, Ross had a succinct response.
"No," Ross said. "None."
While it was the end of Ross' time with the football program, he said the time he spent with teammates inside the locker room — players such as tackle Will Ulmer and center Alex Mollette — was invaluable.
Ross met Ulmer and Mollette during recruitment in his senior year at Huntington High and kept those bonds through the years before becoming their teammates this summer.
"It was fun while it lasted with them," Ross said. "They are really good guys, really smart dudes and good ball players. I enjoyed being around them and their time with me. I was definitely glad I got to know those guys and be in that locker room."
The former Huntington High standout confirmed he would continue through with his graduate program at the school.
