HUNTINGTON — With the 2020 NFL draft just more than a month away, football players trying to improve their draft stock got a chance to work out before professional scouts on Wednesday at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility on the campus of Marshall University.
Few may have improved their stock more than Marshall linebacker Omari Cobb.
The 6-4, 223-pound Port St. Lucie, Florida, native turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.74 — or 4.73 depending on which scout’s time you use.
Cobb also had a vertical jump of 37 inches, a broad jump of 10 feet and benched 21 reps of 225-pounds in front of scouts from 10 NFL teams that included Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Cobb’s impressive pro day puts him one step closer to realizing his professional football dreams with the NFL draft coming on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
“I was excited for my numbers and felt pretty good about them,” Cobb said. “I’m hard on myself and I’m my biggest critic. I think I did pretty well but I really feel like I can go out there and do a little better. Overall, I feel I did great.”
Cobb was joined by 17 other Thundering Herd teammates plus two players from Shepherd University in participating in the workout.
Other Marshall players participating included offensive lineman Levi Brown, tight end Armani Levias, defensive back Chris Jackson, quarterback Alex Thompson and kicker Justin Rohrwasser.
Thomson, the redshirt-senior quarterback from Keyport, New Jersey, who had transferred to Marshall from Wagner, got a chance to show off to scouts the skills displayed in only three games for the Herd during the 2019 season.
“It was great to get out in front of scouts and run more pro-style offense that translates to the NFL,” Thomson said. “I’m feeling good. I feel blessed to be even considered.”
Thomson had a 4.77/4.82 time in the 40 along with a 32-inch vertical and 9.5 feet in the broad jump. He did not participate in the bench press.
Like Cobb, Thomson said he can be his own worst critic.
“In terms of the drills and stuff I thought I did like a B+ and then throwing probably a B or B-plus again too,” Thomson said. “I missed one throw. Other than that I thought it went pretty well.”