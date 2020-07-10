HUNTINGTON — Will Healy’s first year as head football coach at Charlotte could not have gone much better as he led the 49ers to a late-season winning streak that offered the team its first bowl experience.
Now, for Healy, the hard part begins.
Healy was the benefactor of a senior-laden group inherited from former head coach Brad Lambert, now defensive coordinator at Marshall. This season, Healy must replace several key pieces if he wants to keep the 49ers in the upper echelon of Conference USA’s East Division.
Most notably, running back Benny LeMay — a 1,000-yard rusher and game-changer in the backfield — is gone on the offensive side, as is defensive leader Alex Highsmith, who was among the nation’s top defensive ends in 2019.
With LeMay gone, the leadership and focus of the offense shifts to quarterback Chris Reynolds, who, under LeMay’s steady veteran hand, slowly worked his way into the leadership role. Reynolds was crucial in the five-game winning streak to end the regular season, which led the 49ers to the bowl game — a 31-9 loss to Buffalo.
Reynolds will be called on to be more of a playmaker than a game manager, and he has plenty of weapons with which to work at receiver.
Victor Tucker is one of the best returning receivers within Conference USA, and the team also gets back Cameron Dollar and Tyler Ringwood. Reynolds will look to reduce his interception total (11) from last season, but completing 62 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns with 767 rushing yards make him a valid threat.
Up front, the team has to replace three starters, including NFL offensive lineman Cameron Clark, Jalen Allen and Dominic Taylor. Jaelin Fisher returns at center, which helps bolster the unit, and guard Dejan Rasuo may be among the best on the line as well.
While LeMay is gone, the running back position still will be a focal point with transfer Tre Harbison — a 1,000-yard back from Northern Illinois — joining a returning group that features Aaron McCallister and Ishod Finger.
Defensively, improvements are needed, but the team showed glimpses of progress late in the year. Still, losing Highsmith up front and all-time leading tackler Jeff Gemmell from the linebacker level are two huge gaps that must be filled.
At linebacker, transfer Derek Boykins from South Carolina could be an immediate impact player, joining Henry Segura at the second level. Up front, Tyriq Harris returns from injury to man one defensive end spot while the interior also gets a boost in Vanderbilt grad transfer Josiah Sa’o. Safety Ben DeLuca is the leader of the defense and returns from injury to bolster a secondary that will need to build depth and experience.
Special teams is a major need of improvement for the 49ers. Kicker Jonathan Cruz has the ability but needs to improve his consistency, while the punting game is up in the air with limited results from 2019 returning.
Charlotte visits Marshall on Nov. 21, the 11th game on the Thundering Herd’s schedule.