Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2021 season.
HUNTINGTON — The good news is that North Texas’ offense was the best offense in Conference USA last season.
The bad news is that the North Texas defense was one of the worst in FBS, if not THE worst.
That porous defense led coach Seth Littrell’s team to a losing record overall and even in Conference USA, which was not the expectation coming into a season in which the Mean Green featured Jaelon Darden, one of the nation’s best pass receivers.
Unfortunately for North Texas, Darden is gone to the NFL and the defensive problems are still present.
Former SMU head coach Phil Bennett takes over the defense, which is a big step forward, but North Texas needs more than Bennett’s expertise to fix a defense that allowed an FBS-worst 43 points per game while yielding 522 yards per game.
The good news for Bennett is that, from a production standpoint, there are plenty of pieces returning who can help.
Up front, All-Conference USA tackle Dion Novil returns, and there is young talent at the end spots with brothers Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy, but defending the run and getting a more consistent pass rush are pivotal to improving the 2020 numbers.
The second level returns leading tackler K.D. Davis (75 tackles, three sacks) and Larry Nixon, who was third on the team in tackles. Tyreke Davis also should return from injuries to bolster the middle of the Mean Green defensive unit.
Bennett will incorporate a nickel base that will accent the team’s defensive strength at the safety spots with Makyle Sanders and DeShawn Gaddie.
The biggest position of concern is at cornerback, and Bennett has to develop some coverage talent for the Mean Green to improve the percentage of big plays allowed.
Should the defense get shored up, there should be some offensive pieces in place — even without Darden — for the Mean Green to remain as one of Conference USA’s top offenses if the quarterback situation gets solidified.
Quarterback Austin Aune returns after gaining experience last year, throwing for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jason Bean, who split time with Aune last season, transferred to Kansas, which opens things for Aune, but the battle is not his totally with talented transfer Jace Ruder entering the mix after sitting behind Sam Howell at North Carolina.
Whoever ends up at quarterback will play behind an offensive line that returns virtually intact with offensive lineman Jacob Brammer leading the way, along with center Manase Mose.
That line will block for a strong duo of running backs in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway, who each averaged five yards per carry last season.
In the passing game, targets will be different with Darden in the NFL and Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White in the NCAA transfer portal. However, Deonte Simpson returns after catching 25 passes for 517 yards and former Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush should chew up plenty of targets after making the move.
The schedule is not traditional with North Texas seeing several conference games early in the season.
After the opener against Northwestern State, North Texas travels to SMU for a non-conference rivalry matchup before diving into league play with a home game against C-USA champ UAB and a road contest at Louisiana Tech.
Following a bye week, things get no easier as North Texas heads to Missouri before hosting a pair of talented teams in Marshall and Liberty.
The latter part of the schedule eases up some, but still wins may be hard to come by for North Texas — especially if confidence wavers and defensive struggles continue.
Littrell’s success this season will largely be contingent on Bennett’s ability to bring the defense around and a quarterback’s consistency, which was an issue in 2020.