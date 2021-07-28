Editor’s note: This is the 11th in a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2021 season.
HUNTINGTON — The 2020 season was supposed to be one in which Will Healy took Charlotte to the next step after seeing a bowl berth in his first season with the 49ers.
Instead of a next step, it was a step back for the 49ers, who struggled through injuries and COVID-19 issues to a 2-4 mark and were never a factor in the Conference USA race.
The good news for Healy is that many playmakers return from last year’s team after players opted to use their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
From an offensive standpoint, no player may be more important than veteran quarterback Chris Reynolds, who looked unstoppable in 2019 but suffered a shoulder injury in the first series of 2020 at Appalachian State and never quite looked like himself.
A healthy Reynolds would be among the best quarterbacks in Conference USA, but just in case Reynolds' shoulder doesn’t return to form, the team brought in Texas A&M transfer James Foster, who is a young player with plenty of upside.
Whoever wins the keys to the offense will have one of Conference USA’s top receivers, Victor Tucker, who caught 30 passes for 400 yards and two scores in six games last season.
Fellow wideout Cameron Dollar will see his role expand while tight end Taylor Thompson also presents a viable threat.
One thing the 2020 team lacked from 2019 is an explosive back like what they had in Benny LeMay, one of the top rushers in C-USA in ‘19.
Iowa transfer Shadrick Byrd and Chavon McEachern will try to establish the rushing attack for the 49ers this season.
Those backs will run behind an offensive line that has some experience, most notably on the left side where seniors D’Mitri Emmanuel and Hunter Kelly anchor the line. Right guard Ashton Gist is another player who could lead the offensive front.
Defensively, there are some holes to fill for the 49ers, but Healy and his staff have also brought in some talent that could help.
Up front, junior Bryan Wallace leads the way at his interior spot, but defensive end Markees Watts is one to watch for in an expanded role this season. Notre Dame transfer Kofi Wardlow also bolsters the front and Iowa State transfer Josh Bailey provides more interior presence.
The second level of the defense is led by Tyler Murray, who returns after registering 49 tackles in six games last season. Prince Bemah could emerge as an X-factor at linebacker after returning from ACL tears in each of the last two seasons. If Bemah is healthy, he brings a veteran presence and defensive smarts to the field.
The secondary will be solid with the safety position leading the way. Returnee Antone Williams is a staple and will be joined by Kansas State transfer Jon Alexander. The cornerback spots include sophomore Lance McMillan.
In special teams, Tucker provides instant electricity as a kick and punt returner while kicker Jonathan Cruz looks to regain the consistency that has seen him among some of C-USA’s best during his career. Punter Bailey Rice also can flip the field quickly.
The schedule is not an easy one for Healy and the 49ers, with non-conference contests against Duke and at Georgia State and Illinois.
The Conference USA schedule will also be tough with the 49ers drawing Rice and Louisiana Tech as cross-divisional opponents this year, in addition to the gauntlet of East Division teams.
If there is one upside in scheduling, it is that Charlotte gets both Florida Atlantic and Marshall — the two favorites in the East Division — at home at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Healy’s energy in 2019 brought some fire to the program, but last season’s struggles quenched that flame.
For the 49ers to get things going again, they will need to start strong in 2021, which could begin with a home date against Duke. An upset there could be the perfect start for Healy, and the talent is there to pull it off.
If the 49ers struggle early, though, the only thing hot in Healy’s “Club Lit” will be the seat on which he’s sitting.