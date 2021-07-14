Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 football season.
HUNTINGTON — Middle Tennessee has been middle of the road for several seasons underneath coach Rick Stockstill.
The team always had talent, but consistently seemed to underperform.
Then, last year, many thought that a 3-6 record would be Stockstill’s final stand, but the administration brought him back, giving a nod to his longevity as a head coach.
The leash is awfully short for Stockstill in 2021, however, and his team undoubtedly faces a tough climb if it is to improve on its 3-6 mark a season ago.
The biggest blow on an already subpar team was quarterback Asher O’Hara — easily the team’s best player — entering the NCAA transfer portal to head to Sacramento State.
O’Hara leaves a vacancy as the team’s best passer and rusher, leaving behind more than 2,500 yards of total offense and 19 touchdowns from an offense that already struggled to produce.
And it wasn’t that Middle Tennessee’s offense was bad. O’Hara rushed for 601 yards and threw for 1,960 to aid a balanced attack that also featured some nice receivers.
It just didn’t translate to wins, in part due to poor execution in turning drives to points and a dismal defense that allowed a ton of yardage and points all season.
For Stockstill to turn things around (and likely keep his job), the Blue Raiders must find a bona fide signal-caller — presumably North Carolina State transfer Bailey Hockman — to fill the loss of O’Hara.
If Hockman can seize control, there are several solid weapons for him to target, led by Jarrin Pierce (59 receptions, 584 yards, three touchdowns) and C.J. Windham (31 catches, 331 yards, three TDs).
The good news for the offense is that running back Chaton Mobley returns, as do seven of the top eight receivers.
The offensive line returns several starters, too, which would normally be good news, but given the protection troubles and trouble blocking for the run last year, perhaps some new blood wouldn’t be a terrible idea.
Defensively, there is plenty of room for improvement with the unit being undersized and struggling to stop anyone last season.
The opposition rushed for 222 yards on the ground per game and opposing teams produced 35 points per game as well.
There has to be some semblance of a pass rush or push up front, which has led to the difficulties on the defensive side.
Defensive lineman Jordan Ferguson helps bring experience back to the line, but he’ll need help from those around him to be productive.
The strongest position for the Blue Raiders defense is on the back end where safety Reed Blankenship has seemingly been there as long as Stockstill.
Blankenship returns after leading the team with 76 tackles last season while fellow safety Greg Grate is right behind him at 74.
Linebackers DQ Thomas and Johnathan Butler also return to bolster an experienced defense that collectively needs to take the next step for the Blue Raiders to see success.
While the Blue Raiders have plenty of work to do on their own, they also have to overcome a brutal schedule that offers no real gimmes in 2021.
Middle Tennessee opens with Monmouth, which should be a win, but the six-game stretch after that features five road games with the lone home game being an Oct. 2 date with East Division favorite Marshall.
Virginia Tech starts the brutal stretch, which also features conference road dates with UTSA and Charlotte — must-win games if Middle Tennessee is to make a bowl game — and games at Liberty and UConn on the non-conference slate.
The last two road games of the year include East Division matchups at Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic, meaning there are no breaks in 2021 for Stockstill and company.
Given the schedule, Stockstill is likely to be on the hot seat throughout 2021. If he gets to six wins, it may be the best coaching job he’s done in over a decade with the Blue Raiders.