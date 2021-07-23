Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s football opponents for the 2021 season.
HUNTINGTON — Florida Atlantic did not win Conference USA’s East Division in 2020, which — even in a jacked-up COVID-19 season — was enough to drive those supporting the Owls mad.
For 2021, it is expected that both Florida Atlantic and Marshall will be battling for the division at the end of the season.
The Owls have plenty of talent back from their 2020 squad, including 10 starters of a defense that finished ranked in the top 25 last year.
Much like Marshall, Florida Atlantic limped to the finish of the 2020 season, losing its final three games to Georgia Southern, Southern Miss and Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.
As Willie Taggart moves into his second year as the Owls’ head coach, the need is for the offense to take giant strides forward, which would alleviate pressure on the defense.
Last year, FAU dismissed quarterback Chris Robison, losing a potential Conference USA Player of the Year candidate from the offense.
The loss was great as Nick Tronti and Javion Posey were inconsistent.
Florida Atlantic saw more games in which the team was held to 10 points or less (three) than games in which it reached 30 points (two). One of those 30-point games was a loss.
FAU hoped to find the perfect medicine for its offensive ailments in Johnson and Johnson — that is, quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., signed as a transfer from Penn State, and his father, Michael Johnson Sr., hired as the passing game coordinator.
The protection up front for Johnson will be experienced, with all five starting offensive linemen returning and Florida State transfer Andrew Boselli likely to enter the starting lineup at a guard spot.
Taggart and the Owls will use the rushing attack as their best friend, with James Charles returning to the mix and Johnny Ford adding a dynamic piece to the equation after transferring from South Florida, where he rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 13 scores in 24 games.
That rushing attack can’t win games alone, so Taggart also went out to bolster the wide receiver corps, adding junior college transfers Jymetre Hester and Mason Starling to go with a group that returns T.J. Chase (23 receptions, 334 yards), John Mitchell and LaJohntay Wester, who could be a major impact player for the Owls in the passing game and on special teams.
If that offense is able to even just move out of the 100s statistically -- scoring was ranked 115th, passing was 117th and total was 112th in 2020 -- the Florida Atlantic defense should keep the team in plenty of games.
Mike Stoops has been hired as the defensive coordinator, and he inherits a unit that returns 10 starters. That number could grow to 11 starters with experience if Akileis Leroy returns to the team.
The top two playmakers defensively are linebacker Ahman Ross, who took over Leroy’s role in 2020 as the leader, and cornerback Zyon Gilbert, who headlines a tough secondary.
Inside linebackers Chase Lasater (team-high 72 tackles) and Caliph Brice bring back experience while a pair of young talents up front lead the odd-man front: nose tackle Evan Anderson and defensive end Jaylen Joyner (six sacks).
The game’s third phase could also be a strength with punter Matt Hayball ranking 20th nationally last season in average and Wester being a return specialist for both kicks and punts. The team does need to shore up its void at kicker, however.
FAU’s early schedule will not do the Owls any favors with a game at Florida preceding a date with Georgia Southern, which defeated the Owls last season.
The most difficult stretch, however, involves a road game at Air Force that precedes conference play, where the Owls will host rival FIU before consecutive road games at C-USA champ UAB and Charlotte.
If the Owls can stay the course and find success, Florida Atlantic’s home date on Nov. 6 with Marshall may decide the East Division crown.