HUNTINGTON — A local walk-on turned scholarship player has continued to impress the Marshall coaching staff and is seizing the moment as the Thundering Herd works through its second week of spring practice.
Logan Osburn, a 6-foot-3, 291-pound redshirt sophomore offensive lineman, was a versatile piece for Marshall in spring camp a year ago but enters this year with hopes of of making an even bigger impact.
"(Offensive Line) Coach (Eddy) Morrissey has done a heck of a job just developing me from this point last year to now," Osburn said. "I’ve had a lot of meetings with him just to become a leader, learning how to be a leader and bring guys with you."
It's early in the spring, so depth charts haven't been finalized, but Osburn said no matter what position he plays, it's important that the group as a whole is on the same page.
"You have to know every position," Osburn said. "At center you have to know what the left tackle is doing. At left tackle you have to know what the right tackle is doing. If not, the play is not going to work."
A graduate of Cabell Midland High School, Osburn signed as a preferred walk on and was put on scholarship in January of 2021.
In his time with the Herd, Osburn said he has learned much from offensive lineman who played the position before him, adding he still watches film of those mentors even though they've moved on from Marshall.
"I didn’t play center last year but I learned so much from (Alex) Mollette and just watching him. I still watch film of him now because he was such a great player," said Osburn, who appeared in four games for Marshall in 2021.
As a group, there were questions surrounding the offensive line that lost a pair of five-year starters in Mollette and Will Ulmer, and though all those questions might not all be answered this spring, laying the foundation for success is a big part of what the Herd hopes to accomplish early.
"Last year Coach Morrisey did a phenomenal job; when we'd lose some guys he'd get some younger guys in there so we created depth through those injuries," offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said.
That depth has carried over and now the players used to plug those holes a year ago are finding themselves with a much bigger role this off-season.
"Those seniors, we knew they were leaving so we needed to build that depth and did a phenomenal job of that last year in season," Trickett added, "and we're going to use all spring and summer to do more of that."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.