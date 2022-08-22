HUNTINGTON — When one thinks of running backs on the Marshall football roster, the name that comes to mind is probably not Ethan Payne.
The sophomore running back out of Poca High School, however, is one of just two returning backs from the 2021 roster, the other being Rasheen Ali. Payne saw limited action last season; he appeared in 11 games but carried the ball just 20 times for 90 yards. He also caught four passes for 14 yards.
The most important reps of his young college career, though, happened Saturday in the Thundering Herd’s second and final scrimmage of the fall practice period, when he spent time running with the first team as Ali and Khalan Laborn did not participate.
“Ethan is obviously one of the guys that we’ve got to decide if we have a two-back rotation or do we have three,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said Saturday. “The reality of it is — and I’ve been coaching running backs for a long time — I’ve never been through a season where we just ran two. At some point, that third guy is going to become the second guy or the first guy in situations.”
Payne took advantage of the opportunity and showed growth from the spring season, in particular his improved agility, speed and ability to slow the game down.
“I think it was good for him [Saturday] to get all of the system and not just ‘Ethan is going in with the twos or the threes,’ but he was in there from the start, on two-minute [drills], on third down, and coming out because we’re doing something special,” Huff said.
The moment wasn’t too big for Payne, either, as he seemed to take everything in stride and was appreciative of the chance he was given.
“It means a lot. Every time you get an opportunity you have to take full advantage of it. I think that’s what I did,” Payne said.
Adjusting to the speed of college football, he added, has been the toughest part of getting acclimated at Marshall. It wasn’t until he returned to Poca High School to watch his brother Toby play during his senior year that he realized how drastic the difference is.
“I think I went to one game, against Nitro,” Payne said. “Watching him last year and going back to high school, the game was really slow. Then you get up here and you see how fast it really is. Last year, as a freshman coming right out of high school, the game was really fast to me. This year it’s slowed down and I’m seeing the holes and developing some speed.”
Toby is now Ethan’s teammate once again, as Toby is listed as a tight end for the Herd. Now every day feels like they are back in high school, Ethan said. Having a set of brothers on the team has added another layer of competition, Huff said.
“I think his brother showing up and being a little bit more athletic challenged him. We always pick on him about that, but he’s done a really good job,” Huff said.
Payne said Laborn, a transfer from Florida State, has been among his favorite newcomers this season in part because they have spent so much time together in the running backs room, having gone through spring, summer and now fall camps. Add Ali into the equation and Payne has no shortage of experience to draw from as he prepares for the season ahead.
“They come out here every day with juice and they pick me up,” Payne said. “If they have a bad day, I pick them up, too. Everybody works together.”
