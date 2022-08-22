Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — When one thinks of running backs on the Marshall football roster, the name that comes to mind is probably not Ethan Payne.

The sophomore running back out of Poca High School, however, is one of just two returning backs from the 2021 roster, the other being Rasheen Ali. Payne saw limited action last season; he appeared in 11 games but carried the ball just 20 times for 90 yards. He also caught four passes for 14 yards.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.