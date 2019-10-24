HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University football player was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a police officer witnessed him assaulting a woman, according to criminal complaints.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, a redshirt junior defensive back for Marshall, is charged with felony strangulation and domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 21st Street, Drayton was observed by a Marshall University Police officer forcibly grabbing the victim around the neck and shoulder area, yelling at her. The victim had visible red marks on her neck and chest area causing her pain, according to the complaint.
Drayton has been suspended from all team-related activities, said athletics communications director Jason Corriher.
Drayton is originally from Largo, Florida. He is housed in the Western Regional Jail on $55,000 bond.