Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220424 springgame 53.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter walks the sideline during the Herd’s annual Green and White game on April 23, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The first day of fall camp felt like a time machine for Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter.

As a 2018 graduate of Spring Valley High School, Porter entered his first season with the Thundering Herd and was redshirted to preserve a year of eligibility.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags