HUNTINGTON — The first day of fall camp felt like a time machine for Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter.
As a 2018 graduate of Spring Valley High School, Porter entered his first season with the Thundering Herd and was redshirted to preserve a year of eligibility.
Five years later, he experienced some of the same feelings when he took the field for fall practice with teammates as a redshirt senior, some he knew and some that he'd need to learn.
"I've never had to be the old guy. Now you're having to re-learn people," Porter said when asked about some of the new members of the Marshall football team.
Newcomers account for 48 of the 125 available roster spots. About half have come through the transfer portal and the remaining are rising freshmen, just like Porter was five years ago.
"It feels like freshman year again where all those guys that I came in with, had to meet and learn everything about," Porter said. "Now I have to do the same but now with guys that are coming in for me this time."
It might feel new, but Porter has plenty of experience under his belt and has continually proven himself when given the chance, from the start of his collegiate career to the last game he played in.
During his redshirt season (2018), Porter was named the team’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year as a defensive end. With a defensive line that was hit hard by injury near the conclusion of the 2021 season, Porter stepped up and was a force to be reckoned with in the New Orleans Bowl, recording four tackles for loss, which tied a bowl record for the Herd.
As the defensive players adjust to one another throughout camp, Porter is happy with the personnel who have been brought in and believes some of the transfers will help right away, praising the athleticism of Isaiah Gibson, Jr. (University of Kentucky), Anthony Watts (Purdue) and Jadarius Green-McKnight (Florida State), just to name a few.
"We picked up some alien-looking humans coming out of that transfer portal," Porter said. "These guys are fast and fit into our defense really well."
Sure they fit the defensive scheme, and that's important, but there are also some selfish motivations.
"They have bigger bodies which means they take up double-teams and free up guys like me, Koby (Cumberlander) and Eli (Neal) for one-on-ones," Porter said. "They are another helpful asset to the team."
Some of those transfers were here for spring practice. Others have since joined the team, along with the freshmen that did not enroll early for the spring semester. Last week they got a chance to get closer as a group in practice.
In Saturday's scrimmage, which put a cap on the first week of camp, the defense gave up a few chunk plays at the beginning and allowed a long touchdown run on the first drive. It was a familiar setting for Porter, who recounted a few instances where the same thing happened last year.
But instead of letting the frustrations get the best of them, Porter said players in the group are best when they see their shortcomings for what they are and move past them.
"We always want a quick start but we don't want to shy away from (the fact that) we aren't always going to start fast," Porter said. "Last year there were a few games where we gave up seven points on the first drive but we came back into the third and fourth quarters and got shutouts or at least let our offense score more than theirs."
Porter hopes his teammates -- both new and old -- take that mentality through the rest of camp and into the regular season, which begins Sept. 3 at home against Norfolk State.