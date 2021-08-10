HUNTINGTON -- Nothing is given. Everything is earned.
That is the message Marshall football head coach Charles Huff has preached to his team as it prepares for the 2021 season.
Huff knew when he took the job that Marshall was coming off a Conference USA East Division title and all the pieces had the opportunity to return.
The past simply doesn't matter to him for where he wants to lead the team in 2021.
Instead, Huff's pre-camp press conference was spent emphasizing how the practice model is constructed to ensure all players, whether No. 1 or No. 6 on a positional depth chart, get equal repetitions to show what they can do for the Thundering Herd.
With nearly everyone returning from the 2020 season, Huff feels like the competitive depth of the team will keep the Herd from experiencing any complacency as players battle for reps.
"As a team right now, I feel really good about our competitive depth, meaning there's somebody or multiple people behind each position that are going to be pushing each other every single day," Huff said. "That's ultimately how you become better -- competition."
That concept of competitive depth brings an edge about practice and borders on discomfort for the players as starters look to protect their spots while younger players look to make their mark.
Growing comfortable in being uncomfortable is exactly the quality Huff is looking to instill as he gets his first preseason camp into full swing.
When Huff was brought to Marshall, it was to shake things up in an attempt to take the Herd from a level of being in the conversation of top-tier C-USA teams to being known as the league's primary team.
In his opinion, that doesn't come without shaking things up.
"Everybody wants change until it's time to change," Huff said. "Change is really difficult for 18- to 22-year-olds because they like consistency, they like knowing what's going on."
Huff also wants to see how those players handle the pressure of being pushed each day without the comfort of being labeled as a "returning starter."
"Competition forces you to consistently execute because you know if I don't execute, they may put this other guy in and I may never get my spot back," Huff said. "Although that is going to be a very intense competition, overall, I think it's going to help our team in the long run."
For MU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, adhering to that philosophy has been easy, considering it's his first year in Huntington.
"When I came in, I really didn't know anybody, so I didn't know how much they had played before," Guidry said.
There is no facet of the game in which competition hasn't heightened -- right down to special teams, where the Herd brings back its starting punter, kicker, long snapper, holder, punt returner and kick returner.
It would be easy to just roll into the next season, but all of those players are going to again have to prove themselves to retain those spots.
"At the end of the day, it's which guys are going to help put our offense and our defense in great position when they start a drive," Marshall special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said. "It's all about winning hidden yards."
No matter what phase of the game, the only thing certain for players right now is that each day is a test, both mentally and physically.
Those players who pass the tests on a consistent level each day are going to be the ones lining up to face Navy on Sept. 4.
It may only be practice, but every day is "Game on" for the Herd players and coaches.
"Some of the younger guys are going to provide depth for sure, but they'll get thrown in here shortly and we'll see what they can do as well," Guidry said. "We feel like we've got a bunch of numbers that we can work with, so we're really excited about the depth and quality of depth we have right now."