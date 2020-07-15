HUNTINGTON — Marshall football is 45 days away from its scheduled season opener with East Carolina on Aug. 29.
If that game does indeed take place as planned, the Thundering Herd will take the field with a new starting quarterback.
On Wednesday, Marshall’s athletic department confirmed that quarterback Isaiah Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The department said it would have no further comment on Green’s departure.
Green exits the program after two years as the starting quarterback. During his two seasons, Green played in 23 games, starting 22 of them. Marshall posted a 15-8 record in games in which Green appeared.
Green threw for 4,897 yards with 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in thohse 23 games. He had a 56.5 completion percentage (376 for 666).
While Green started every game last year, consistency issues down the stretch of the 2019 season were costly as he failed to complete 50 percent of his passes in each of his last three games.
In a rain-soaked contest at Charlotte, Green went 6 of 17 for 86 yards and two interceptions during a 24-13 loss that knocked Marshall out of the lead in Conference USA’s East Division.
The following week, Green was 9 of 20 for 90 yards and a score in an overtime win over FIU.
The struggles continued in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF when his first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in Marshall’s 48-23 loss. He finished 9 of 23 for 173 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in that game.
Green’s late-season struggles had Marshall looking at an open quarterback competition between him and George Washington's Grant Wells leading into the 2020 season.
It was a competition that was expected to play out in spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practice, meaning that the extended summer access period is where that position battle would play out.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound quarterback from Fairburn, Georgia, earned the starting nod during his freshman season, beating out highly touted graduate transfer Alex Thomson in the 2018 competition.
During his freshman season, Green played in 10 games, starting nine of them while missing three games due to injury. He finished 187 of 30 for 2,459 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2018.
While he played in all 13 games in 2019, those numbers did not improve -- actually, they were eerily similar. In 2019, Green was 189 of 336 for 2,438 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Green’s exit leaves Wells in position to assume the starting quarterback role with Luke Zban serving as his backup.
Marshall is expected to enter the second phase of its mandatory summer access, which includes walkthroughs and use of a football, on Friday -- two weeks prior to Marshall’s first eligible day to practice for the 2020 season (July 31).