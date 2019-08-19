HUNTINGTON — No, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green isn’t a critic for Rotten Tomatoes on the side.
However, Green has spent a lot of time with the big screen lately in Marshall’s quarterback room.
Green has fallen in love with film study, which he feels is helping his progress as the team’s starting quarterback as the 2019 season approaches.
“It’s just having focus and wanting to learn more and paying attention to every little detail,” Green said. “I took more pride this year in my film study and I hope it pays off.”
In 2018, Green’s natural ability carried him through much of the early part of the season as he started his collegiate career.
However, turnovers were an issue that plagued him early.
Once he went down with injury, however, Green put the time to use by studying up on film more and taking more interest in the mental side of the game while he was limited in the physical side.
That mental progression showed itself late in 2018 when his turnover numbers went down and the team’s success level increased. Marshall won four of the last five games that Green started to finish the year strong.
Marshall offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Cramsey said the correlation of film study to success showed itself last season and it has continued through the offseason and into the 2019 preparation.
“Being a year older, he also understands how to watch film, which is another step in the quarterback process,” Cramsey said. “You don’t go in and watch and say, ‘Wow! That was a really cool play.’ It’s more, ‘Okay, I see why they did this. That’s why the offense did this — because the defense was doing this.’
“Now, he understands why we are doing things or he can come to me and say, ‘Coach, if they are doing this, aren’t we going to be running this?’ We have started thinking like that in year two, and we’ve still got two to go. That’s promising.”
Green also touched on what exactly that growth entailed.
“Last year being my first year, I didn’t really understand that people have tendencies,” Green said. “This year, it’s more clear to me that if I can learn a team or a certain player’s tendencies on film, I can have a slight advantage.”
Cramsey said that advantage can lead to success for the Herd, simply because when Green gets on the field, he has a gift of the game being slow to him, which allows him to stay calm while reading and reacting in action.
“When he steps out on the field, the game is slow for him — and it was even like that last year,” Cramsey said. “I’ve said that since he stepped on the field for Miami [Ohio] last year. It’s just slow for him, which it isn’t like that for everybody.”
That progression in film study doesn’t just benefit Green himself, either.
Green’s progression in breakdown and subsequent gain in knowledge is helping him lead other players, whether it is communicating with the offensive line about what he sees or speaking with younger players who may have questions pertaining to the offense.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound product of Fairburn, Georgia said the difference in the last two scrimmages for the Herd shows the importance of film study.
In the first week, Marshall’s offense struggled with consistency and looked a step slow at times. However, on Saturday, the offense hit for some big plays and looked much more in sync.
“There is a way better chemistry than last week,” Green said. “The first week, everyone was just learning and we were installing every day, so what we learned yesterday, we were processing and the next day we put in a whole new shebang. We’re done with the install now, so everyone is getting in their playbooks and learning what we already saw on film from practice.”
Much of the preseason film study has been focused on Green and his teammates watching their own practices, and Green said he’s ready to see someone different on the screen.
That starts this week when the team starts breaking down film of VMI in anticipation for the season-opener, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Green also smiled when saying that he was ready to put on a show of his own.
“You already know,” Green said. “I can’t wait. I wish we played tomorrow.”