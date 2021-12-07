HUNTINGTON -- Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has been busy carrying the football for touchdowns this season for the Thundering Herd.
Now, Ali will be carrying plenty of hardware to the trophy case.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ali was named as a All-Conference USA first-team selection, one of three Marshall players to gain that honor.
It comes one day after Ali was named as Marshall's Team MVP at the team's annual banquet, which was held Monday night at Mountain Health Arena's Conference Center.
"It was a huge accomplishment, honestly," Ali said of being Team MVP. "All the work I put in this summer, all the work we put in as a team this summer. I think it's definitely a huge accomplishment for me."
In his first season as a full-time starter, Ali has rushed for 1,241 yards and is tied for the FBS lead with 20 rushing touchdowns. He is also third among freshmen in rushing yards in FBS.
Ali said hearing Marshall coach Charles Huff compare his abilities to the likes of NFL backs Saquon Barkley and Najee Harris -- players Huff coached previously -- served as motivation for a big year.
"It definitely motivated me a lot, just learning the game more and learning different attributes I can unlock that I do have," Ali said. "I think the more I study and the more I just get myself involved with the game and study what everybody is doing, I think it can make me get to that Saquon and Najee Harris level."
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette and linebacker Abraham Beauplan joined Ali on the All-Conference USA first-team.
Mollette, who was invited to the Hula Bowl on Monday, was also honored during the team banquet with the Eternal Captain Award, given to the permanent team captains for 2021, and the Iron Man Award, which was presented to those dedicated to individual and team goals of year-round strength.
Beauplan, who has 104 tackles on the season, was also named as the Outstanding Defensive Performer at the team banquet.
Marshall also had four second-team All-Conference USA selections: offensive lineman Will Ulmer, defensive backs Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham and kick returner Jayden Harrison.
Ulmer, who joined Mollette in receiving an Eternal Captain Award, was also given the Jim Conard Award, which is given to the most valuable offensive lineman.
In the defensive backfield, Gilmore finished the season with 47 tackles, a team-best three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Herd while Abraham added 29 tackles, an interception and a team-high 11 pass breakups.
Harrison was a key figure on special teams, returning 14 kickoffs for 358 yards, which included a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Florida Atlantic. He also caught 22 passes for 248 yard and two scores.
Marshall also had 11 players named honorable mention on the All-Conference USA team: long snapper Zach Appio, defensive linemen Koby Cumberlander, Jamare Edwards and T.J. Johnson, tight end Xavier Gaines, wide receivers Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson, defensive backs Nazeeh Johnson and Cory McCoy, linebacker Eli Neal and quarterback Grant Wells.
Several of those honorable mention selections were also honored at the team banquet.
Wells was named the Offensive MVP after throwing for 3,433 yards with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
McCoy was named the Defensive MVP after compiling 63 tackles with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Nazeeh Johnson and Gaines were named as recipients of the Unsung Hero Award. Joining them were linebacker Brian Cavicante and tight end Garet Morrell.
Willie Johnson earned the Chad Pennington Offensive Achievement Award while T.J. Johnson joined Ulmer and Mollette as the Eternal Captains.
Cumberlander also received the Iron Man Award, along with fellow defensive linemen Sam Burton and Esaias Carpenter.
Neal was the recipient of the Tom Stark Defensive Achievement Award.
Appio was one of three recipients for the President's Award, joining tight end Devin Miller and defensive end Owen Porter.
The Special Teams MVP award went to punter Robert LeFevre.
The Most Inspiring Player Awards, which go to those whose attitude and performance impact the team, went to safety Brandon Drayton and running back Sheldon Evans.
The Up Front Award, given to the most valuable defensive lineman, went to defensive tackle Elijah Alston.
Scout Team Players of the Year were wide receiver Charles Montgomery (offense), linebacker Jayden Johnson (defense) and linebacker J.T. Dukes (special teams).
Two academic awards were given with defensive end Shane Simmons getting the Outstanding Senior Scholar Award and offensive lineman Alex Salguero getting the Commitment to Academic Excellence Award.
The Phil Ratliff Distinguished Alumnus Award was given to Rick Meckstroth.