Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Four simple pictures got the Marshall football fan base talking late Tuesday evening. 

In each of them appeared Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali, who had taken an indefinite leave of absence from the program as he worked to physically, mentally and emotionally prepare himself to return to the team. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags