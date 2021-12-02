HUNTINGTON -- Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has seen plenty of success running the football in 2021.
Ali's been so productive that he ran himself onto a prestigious national award list, as announced on Thursday.
The 6-foot, 201-pound running back from Cleveland was named as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club.
Ali, who replaced All-Conference USA performer Brenden Knox in the Thundering Herd backfield, has continued a stretch of productivity from Marshall running backs.
In the first year under head coach Charles Huff, Ali has taken off in the Herd offense, rushing for 1,239 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has a kickoff return for a touchdown and a touchdown receiving.
Last week, Ali broke Marshall's all-time record for a freshman with 1,239 yards, breaking the mark set in 1996 by current Marshall staff member Doug Chapman.
Ali's 20 rushing touchdowns ties him for the national lead with BYU's Tyler Allgeier and Iowa State's Breece Hall. It is also No. 4 on Marshall's all-time single-season list.
Ali's 22 total touchdowns is also second nationally behind Hall, who now has 23 in 12 games.
Under Huff, Marshall's offense has utilized the running back as a receiver out of the backfield, something at which Ali has excelled this season.
Ali is second on the team in receptions with 45, which is the third-most in a single season by a Marshall running back.
Ali was one of 14 freshmen to be placed on the list, which includes four running backs.
The three finalists for the award will be named on Dec. 21, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 10.
