HUNTINGTON — Whether running the football or discussing a future season, Marshall junior running back Brenden Knox has always been a straightforward guy.
There are times when there is a military-type feel to Knox because he is a succinct speaker who goes about business in an even-keel fashion.
The 2019 season ended with Knox rushing for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns while carrying the banner as Conference USA MVP, a fact that many may think would invoke some emotion from the Thundering Herd’s backfield staple. Instead, Knox’s demeanor was like his running style — bullish — when asked what the MVP season means for his future.
In fact, Knox said there was only one thing from 2019 that could help lead to success in 2020.
“Forget you got it,” Knox said.
It’s that type of demeanor toward the game that made Knox not only a Conference USA MVP in his first full year as a starter, but also a team captain as a sophomore.
Those characteristics led to his inclusion on several 2020 preseason award watch lists, including the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player in college football), the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back) and the Wuerffel Trophy (college football’s premier award for community service).
Again, though, Knox bristled at the mention of those individual awards ahead of the team aspect.
“They are all great things, but at the end of the day, you’ve just always got to find stuff to improve on,” Knox said. “I don’t really focus on stuff that I’ve accomplished in the past. Stuff like that, I don’t like to get too big on that. I’m not into all that.”
For Knox, the focus is never on what he’s done; instead, it’s about what he hasn’t done or what he feels he doesn’t do well. Knox credited that demeanor to a coaching staff that accents areas of needed improvement while keeping him grounded and hungry for more.
He showed no hesitation when asked about the areas where he can improve in his second full year as the starting running back for the Herd.
“Route-running, little things, you can always get better at pass protection,” Knox said. “Tedious things as a running back. The end goal is to be complete, so whatever gets me closer to that goal.”
With a new quarterback behind center for 2020, Knox knows his presence is likely elevated for the Herd’s success.
Knox also knows that other teams will devise game plans to take him away from the offense as best as possible by trying to find weaknesses in his game and force the Herd into those situations.
Therefore, the goal over the next four weeks is to train as hard as he’s ever trained to be ready for whatever is asked of him in 2020.
For Knox, it’s one thing to make it to the top. It’s another to stay on top.
“You’ve just got to take it where it’s at,” Knox said.
It was another in the long line of straightforward answers from the Herd’s predominantly straightforward runner.
For Knox, there is no misdirection about the goals for 2020. Just because he won the MVP award in 2019 doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with where he is as a running back, or where the Herd is as a team.
Knox wants to be complete, and for him, complete means leading the team to a Conference USA championship.