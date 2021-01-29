HUNTINGTON — During Marshall football’s coaching search process, one of the things that stuck out about Charles Huff was that he was tabbed as the nation’s top recruiter by 247Sports.
As it turns out, though, Marshall’s new head coach may have to wait awhile to showcase those abilities.
With the NCAA giving players an extra year of eligibility due to disruptions associated with COVID-19 in 2020, the recruiting cycle has become skewed for the Class of 2021.
For Huff, his first National Signing Day as a head coach comes on Wednesday, but it will feature few, if any, signees due to that NCAA legislation.
Huff said that instead of pushing the envelope and trying to sign players, he will let spring football play out with the current roster, evaluate that talent and go from there. That talent includes many 2020 seniors who will use their extra year of eligibility.
“The first thing I want to do is evaluate the team because you don’t know what you need until you know what you have,” Huff said. “Then, you have to say, ‘OK, we don’t have to sign guys on Signing Day just because it’s labeled Signing Day.’ With the COVID waiver and kids getting an extra year, you have to be very strategic about signing or not signing guys.”
In a normal year, the annual allotment is 85 full scholarships for football, but with few seniors leaving due to the NCAA rule, college football programs are running into a scenario unlike any they have seen before in recruiting.
Just how difficult is this process for the Class of 2021?
“It’s kind of like being down 21-0 in the first half,” Huff said. “You’ve got to step back and say, ‘OK, the game is not over.’”
Marshall signed nine players to the Class of 2021 in the December early signing period while former head coach Doc Holliday was still with the program, which adds to those who the Thundering Herd had on the roster last season.
Marshall also is expected to have many of its seniors come back from last season after meeting with Huff once he was hired, which puts Marshall well above the scholarship threshold.
“We’re probably about 11 over,” Huff said. “You’ll have some attrition. Some guys will matriculate in and out of the program. You usually don’t lose 11, so we’re probably only going to sign maybe one guy on Wednesday.
“If it’s your first signing day and you’re only going to sign one guy, it must definitely be a 2021 type year.”
Marshall players who decided to forgo their eligibility to enter the NFL draft included seniors Josh Ball and Tavante Beckett along with juniors Brenden Knox and Darius Hodge.
Others who opted out of additional eligibility with Marshall or transferred include Jaron Woodyard, Jaylon McClain-Sapp and Derrek Pitts.
There are additional factors involved as well, which makes for a lengthy process of roster management that likely will not clear up until after spring practice.
The Class of 2021’s scholarship counts do not start until the fiscal year begins in July, so Huff has some time to figure it out, which is key because of the complexity of the issues facing teams this year.
What Huff doesn’t have is room to offer any more players for the Class of 2021, which is what led to the de-commitments of in-state linemen Bryce Biggs (Spring Valley) and Caleb Bryan (Wheeling Park) in the last week. Both were expected to join as blueshirts, but opted against doing so.
“We talked about that [Thursday] for a long time and Coach Huff and I are still looking at those numbers,” Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said. “We’re trying to do what everyone else in the country is trying to do: manage the roster and stay within the 85 limit on scholarships.”
If Huff was still at Alabama, it is likely not an issue because roster management essentially takes care of itself.
Alabama has plenty of roster turnover due to players leaving for the NFL, and there is enough revenue within the SEC program that the Crimson Tide could likely take on the weight of additional scholarships for one year, if need be.
The same cannot be said at the Group of Five level, however, with budgets having already been tight prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced programs to lose contracted guarantee games, reduce capacity at stadiums for home games to around 25% for social distancing while also adding on the expense of testing several times a week to maintain protocols.
“Every school that I’ve talked to within Conference USA is doing the same thing we are,” Hamrick said. “They are managing that roster to keep it at 85 because of budget situations.”
It is likely the toughest scenario that Huff faces in his new journey as the head coach at Marshall, as he explained.
Given the difficulties, Huff said that evaluation in this cycle is more important than ever for the longevity of the program due to the difficulties faced because of the pandemic.
“You have to have really good operation of how you are tracking and how you are formulating information, so you don’t make mistakes,” Huff said. “What’s going to happen is people are going to look back in two years and say, ‘Yeah, when that pandemic hit, that 2020, ‘21, ‘22 class, we didn’t do a great job.’ That’s going to cost you in 2024, 2025, 2026. You have to do a really good job of evaluating the checks and balances.”