HUNTINGTON — After a 45-minute bus ride Saturday night from Bowling Green, Ohio, back to the airport in Toledo, Ohio and a flight from there to Huntington, West Virginia, Marshall football coach Charles Huff was still questioning himself about the 34-31 overtime loss the Thundering Herd suffered at Bowling Green earlier that night.
Had he done enough as a coach to help the team move past a historic win at Notre Dame just one week earlier? What, if anything, could have changed Saturday’s result?
“We tried to manage it as best as possible,” Huff said of the chatter about the Herd on a national level after beating the Fighting Irish. “I beat myself up trying to figure out what I could have done different, what could I have said different, and I don’t know.”
So he asked the players if, from their perspective, anything was different in the way coaches prepared themselves and the team for the matchup with Bowling Green.
But they wouldn’t allow Huff to carry the weight of the loss on his shoulders, instead taking ownership of their performance upon themselves, showing signs of growth that hadn’t previously been witnessed.
“After the game, before I was able to even address the team, [wide receiver] Corey Gammage stood up and addressed them and said some things that really showed growth,” Huff said. “Not only did he say them but they were received.”
The message was a simple one — win or lose, the job for the next week was the same. Prepare, play and execute.
Huff’s address to the team after Gammage sat down helped put the loss in perspective.
“I said to the guys in the locker room that this was probably the best thing that’s happened to us this year, not because of when it happened, but what happened,” Huff said.
“We played really, really well against what was perceived to be a good opponent [Notre Dame] and we weren’t able to go back to ground zero in this building and start from scratch.”
Tight end Devin Miller said the identity of a team is made up not only of how the players respond to success, but also to failure, and believes that hitting a bump in the road early in the season allows them to learn more about themselves before heading into Sun Belt Conference play.
“It’s all a part of establishing a true identity and we’ve got time this season to show everybody our true identity,” Miller said.
“You get punched in the mouth like that and you’re going to want to respond even harder than if you go and blow somebody out. It’ll make our team, facing adversity like this early in the season.”
Marshall begins league play Saturday at Troy, marking its third consecutive road game after playing the season opener at home. The team’s ability to reset and refocus ahead of the clash with the Trojans could set the tone for the rest of the season.
“We’ve got to be able to learn from this [loss] and be able, each week, to go back to zero,” Huff said. “Success is not a continuum. It’s not like once you get there, you’re there. Success is something you have to continue to work on.”
