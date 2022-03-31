HUNTINGTON — Old guys in new roles — that’s the outlook for the Marshall football team’s offensive line through two spring practices, head coach Charles Huff said.
Beyond having to replace the starting quarterback in his offense, Huff is also calling on several returning players to help bolster the offensive line in front of the signal caller, whoever that might be.
Last year’s starter Grant Wells played behind notable experienced starters like Will Ulmer, Alex Salguero and Alex Mollete, each of whom graduated. That represents a combined 125 starts between the trio that held down the left side of the line a season ago.
James Magee, who also started some games last season, transferred out of the program, leaving Huff with a puzzle.
The good news, in his eyes, is that there’s still a good number of players returning with some experience to build during the spring practice sessions.
“We’ve got some guys that didn’t necessarily have a huge role last year but are now getting that training to build some experience moving forward,” Huff said.
Kendrick Sartor is the leader of the returnees, along with Logan Osburn, but there are plenty of unknowns beyond that. East Carolina transfer Trent Holler is expected to take over at center for Mollette, which gives the Herd experience at the line’s most vital spot, but there are several young players who will need to assume bigger roles in spring.
Huff will also be looking to names like Dalton Tucker, Ethan Driskell, Tyshawn Hurst and and Steven Faucheux, to build on their experience and produce results, even in new positions.
“Osburn played quality reps before he got injured. Driskell played some quality reps. Dalton was able to finish the full year healthy so he’s able to kind of go into the spring with a little confidence,” Huff said. "Tyshawn Hurst is a guy that came in last year and was able to train a little bit but is now taking a step and making a push in that group.”
Sartor, a Cincinnati native, and local Lincoln County High School product Jacob Kirkendoll, a sixth-year player, are the only seniors in the group. Of the others, four are juniors, three are sophomores and three are freshman.
“The one good part about it is all of those guys are returning," Huff said. "Trent Holler is the only new guy. Now they’re in different roles so we’ve got old guys, different roles, but as far as a continuity standpoint, you’re in a really good spot.”.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.