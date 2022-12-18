Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Two teams that ended the regular season playing some of their best football will cap their 2022 campaigns against one another in the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday in Conway, South Carolina.

“We are not bowl snobs so this is just as good as the National Championship for us,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “It gives us an opportunity to continue to improve. Our players are excited, our administration is excited and there’s a lot of positive going on at our university.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.