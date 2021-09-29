HUNTINGTON -- When a football team's top three tacklers are safeties, the eyes of the players on the opposing offense usually light up.
Those on Marshall University's offense, though, said Middle Tennessee State is an exception to the rule that so many defensive backs shouldn't be at the top of the tackle chart.
The Thundering Herd (2-2) visits the Blue Raiders (1-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in Marshall's Conference USA opener. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in league play.
"Their safeties are very good players," Marshall center Alex Mollette said. "They're good tacklers. They can find their way into the box. They're just good overall players. Looking at it from the outside, you think maybe the ball gets to the secondary a lot, but that's not the case. Their safeties can be downhill or they can cover."
Senior Reed Blankenship leads Middle Tennessee in tackles with 39 (three for losses) and has forced one fumble. Gregory Grate, a junior, is second with 31 tackles and one forced fumble. Redshirt sophomore Teldrick Ross is third with 27 stops, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Mollette said he is impressed with the Blue Raiders defense, particularly Reed.
"Reed Blankenship has been here as long as I have," Mollette said. "We were playing against each other in 2017 and I thought he was a senior then."
Herd tight end Xavier Gaines said Middle Tennessee's safeties are strong defenders who play hard and make tackles.
"They're in-the-box safeties," Gaines said. "Reed is a good player. He's loaded up with tackles. [Grate] is a good player. They're aggressive DBs and they'll be up in the box."
While the safeties have been solid, Middle Tennessee's defense has not. After holding Monmouth to 15 points in a 35-point season-opening victory, the Blue Raiders have lost 35-14 at Virginia Tech, 27-13 to Texas-San Antonio and 42-39 to Charlotte. They give up 176.8 rushing yards per game and 240.25 passing. Both statistics rank ninth in the 14-team league.
"They have the same ID on defense," Mollette said. "They do different things than in the past, but they're a tough, hard-nosed football team. They fight you to the end. They're one cohesive unit. They play really well together."
Marshall coach Charles Huff said teams haven't hit many big plays against Middle Tennessee.
"Their defense is really consistent," Huff said. "They don't have many busts. You don't see too many guys running down the field."