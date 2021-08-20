HUNTINGTON — Typically, Marshall University’s football team has no hard-shell end to its preseason camp. Often there is a blurred transition between the end of camp and the beginning of game preparation.
That may take on a more distinct finish this year under first-year coach Charles Huff, whose opener comes against a Navy team with a complex offense.
What that means is that Saturday’s scrimmage will go a long way toward determining what the depth chart will look like as the Thundering Herd gets into game week.
After last week’s scrimmage, Huff’s biggest plea was for consistency from his players, so those who have shown the most improvement in that area are likely to get the nod for the travel roster for that Sept. 4 battle in Annapolis, Maryland.
“You can’t go into this thing with a handful of guys that know what the expectation is,” Huff said following last week’s scrimmage. “That’s where we’re at on both sides of the ball.”
That should make for a spirited battle as the Herd coaches get out of the way and the players engage in game-type scenarios on Saturday in hopes of catching the staff’s eye.
Huff said the camp schedule is built to simulate game-type scenarios with Monday through Friday being the preparation for Saturday’s intrasquad exhibitions to showcase what has been installed during the week.
“I’m all about routine,” Huff said. “I wake up every morning at the same time, I [drink] a cup of coffee at the same time every morning, I eat the same thing for lunch, same thing for dinner. I’m very boring. My wife tells me that all the time.
“But I think again, it’s consistency for these players. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — prepare. Saturday, execute. The more we can get a routine of work hard all week and prepare, execute on game day, work all week and prepare, execute on game day, the more they will be comfortable executing on game day.”
Given that last week was the first time anyone had been in that scenario under Huff, he expected some of the hiccups that could be seen on film.
Now that the players gained that experience, though, he fully expects this week to be much crisper for the players as they continue to build for the 2021 season.
Having Navy as an opening opponent gives the Herd additional time to prepare, which is considered a blessing, but it also magnifies the importance of making sure that guys are ready to transition earlier in the preseason, which is why Saturday is considered so important.
Huff knows it is going to be a work in progress, but with two weeks before the opener, crunch time is upon the Herd.
“The good thing is we have a lot of time between now and time to play to really bring those guys along,” Huff said. “The bad thing is, we really don’t have a lot of time.”