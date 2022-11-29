HUNTINGTON — 18 football players were recognized ahead of Marshall's final regular season game, but for some, it might not mean goodbye.
During senior day, it's common for teams to recognize graduating seniors as they compete in their final home game at the collegiate level, in any sport.
The Thundering Herd did just that, but in addition to 13 seniors that participated in senior day on Saturday, there were also five non-seniors that went through the pageantry.
"I tell these guys, if you don't know if you're coming back and you still have some decisions to make, then go ahead and walk," Marshall coach Charles Huff said when asked about a handful of players that aren't listed as seniors but were recognized Saturday.
Names like Owen Porter (DE), Eli Neal (LB), Micah Abraham (DB) and Corey Gammage (WR) are all listed as juniors, some with a red shirt designation. Steven Facheux (OL), listed as a red shirt sophomore, also walked.
"If you look last year, [Steven] Gilmore walked but he came back and didn't walk this year," Huff said. "I tell them, 'If you don't know, if you're in flux and want to get with your parents, make some decisions, just go ahead and walk.'"
If they do come back, they just don't walk in the next year's ceremony. Take for instance, that in addition to Gilmore, Abraham Beauplan and Koby Cumberlander were recognized during senior day last year.
"We had guys who exhausted eligibility and then we had three or four guys, Corey Gammage, Eli Neal, [Owen] Porter, who don't know what the future may hold so they went ahead and walked so they had that experience of, 'I played my last game in the Joan,' even if it wasn't."
Because of the extra year gifted to each student athlete by the NCAA because of COVID-19, it has made things like senior day more complicated to understand for those who follow the program, because for many of the student athletes, fifth and sixth year options are on the table.
Huff said he won't make those players who walked decide whether they are staying or going until they are ready, and then will evaluate the areas they need to address on the recruiting trail.
"I think you have to have that kind of mindset. I don't pin guys down to where it [becomes], 'Hey you walked, does that mean you're going?,' I don't think that's fair," Huff said. "We'll give these guys some time off to think about it and talk to their families and make some individual decisions and then from there we'll be able to recruit to manage where we're at or what's left."
Those decisions will be made after Marshall's bowl game, which will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.