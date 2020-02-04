HUNTINGTON — Each year, there is a certain buzz in the college football world during the first week of February as National Signing Day approaches.
However, that buzz has been a low roar in 2020.
Much of that has to do with the NCAA’s switch to a December signing period in which teams are loading up with talent early. For Marshall University, that will play largely into why Wednesday might be a relatively quiet day by normal standards.
The fax machine within the Shewey Building is not anticipated to have many of National Letters of Intent come through after the Thundering Herd staff announced 15 signings in December.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday has always tried to keep four or five scholarships back for strategic purposes, and such is likely to be the case again this season. There are two main reasons why Holliday holds back a small percentage of the Herd’s 25 initials, which are allotted under NCAA rules.
The first is for junior college players who may still be out there once the dust settles after National Signing Day. Sometimes that includes players who may not graduate from junior college until May or some who are on the fence about where to go.
The second is a newer reason: for those who enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Many times, there are players who enter the transfer portal at the end of spring practice, which is usually done by mid-April nationally.
If a player sees that his standing on a particular team is not where he wants it to be, he might opt to leave school after the spring semester, especially in the case of players who have graduated from a school and he becomes beneficial as a graduate transfer. Holliday has utilized this opportunity on several occasions with players such as former FIU defensive end Fermin Silva, who came to the Herd last season and was part of the defensive line rotation.
So what does that mean for the Herd on Wednesday? There might not be many signings to add to the Class of 2020, but Holliday is known for pulling surprises on Signing Day. Can he solidify another stunner or two to boost the class after seeing several players visit in recent weeks?
With the 15 signees from December and the expected norm of holding back a few scholarships, it means the Herd might sign just five or six more players Wednesday.
Marshall has several commitments on the board for Wednesday, including wide receiver Chancellor Bright from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, safety Josh Hardeman from Georgia, tight end Logan Clark from South Carolina and inside linebacker Brian Caivcante, who will be a part of the class after transferring from Delaware State.
There are others who are expected to also join the Herd, but the status of those players — whether they are signing National Letters of Intent or Letters of Commitment, which would signify that they are non-qualifiers or non-scholarship additions — remains to be seen.
Those signing Letters of Commitment do not count against the 25 initials for a recruiting year.
On Wednesday evening, Holliday and other members of Marshall’s football staff will join the Big Green Scholarship Foundation for a Signing Day event at Christopher’s Eats in Barboursville.
The 5 p.m. event will highlight those signed to the Class of 2020 from December and Wednesday while also allowing Holliday to speak on the class. Cost for the event is $10. Food for the event is buffet style.