MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Marshall turned the ball over six times and never led in a 34-28 loss to Middle Tennessee State on a rainy Saturday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.
Three running backs fumbled the ball at least once for Marshall and quarterback Grant Wells threw two second-half interceptions, which kept the Thundering Herd’s offense out of sync all night.
“We all saw the issues tonight. We’ve [been] talking and talking and talking about it but have to get it fixed. Turnovers killed us,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “Every time we got something going it felt like we put the ball on the ground.”
The Blue Raiders were dominant in all three phases of the game, forcing five turnovers on defense, blocking a punt on special teams and creating big plays both on the ground and through the air with the offensive unit to lead them past Marshall.
The loss is Marshall’s third in a row after starting the year 2-0 and snaps a three-game losing streak for the Blue Raiders (2-3), who picked up their first win in almost a month.
The Blue Raiders marched right down the field on their first offensive possession, jumping ahead of the Herd just six minutes into the contest. They added another score before the Herd offense finally came up with an answer, which were few and far between for the visiting team.
Wells found Willie Johnson for a season-long 47-yard reception that set up running back Rasheen Ali for a 12-yard score one play later. The touchdown cut Middle Tennessee’s lead in half to 14-7.
A defensive lapse on the next possession allowed MTSU quarterback Chase Cunningham to find CJ Windham for 18 yards on 3rd-and-20, then Chaton Mobley, who blocked a punt earlier in the contest, ran 41 yards to the end zone to extend Middle Tennessee's lead back to 21-7 with 9:04 to play in the first half.
Marshall turned the ball over on each of its next two possessions, a fumble each from Ali and Sheldon Evans, and the Blue Raiders turned one of those into a score when Cunningham threw his second touchdown pass of the night.
The Herd trailed 28-14 at halftime after putting together a scoring drive just the break, which was capped by Ali’s second touchdown of the night. He scored for a third time in the fourth quarter, bringing his total to 14 TDs on the season.
Reed Blankenship, a season veteran at Middle Tennessee, forced a fumble and recovered two in the win, including a 91-yard scoop and score to give the Blue Raiders a 20-point lead late in the third quarter.
Marshall’s defense limited MTSU to just six points in the second half and Marshall scored twice in the fourth quarter but came up short in the end after failing to recover an onside kick after scoring with less than two minutes left in regulation to set the game's final score.