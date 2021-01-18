HUNTINGTON — Marshall football defensive coordinator Brad Lambert is headed to Purdue to become the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Boilermakers, according to sources.
The news, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg around 4 p.m. Monday, comes just hours after Marshall’s Board of Governors approved the contract of new head coach Charles Huff.
Huff and Lambert had been the two finalists for Marshall’s head coaching position, which became vacant when it was announced on Jan. 4 that then-head coach Doc Holliday would not have his contract renewed.
According to Rittenberg, Lambert and Anthony Poindexter will oversee Purdue’s defense as co-coordinators. Lambert will coach linebackers while Poindexter will join Ron English to coach the Purdue secondary.
At Marshall, Lambert led one of the nation’s top statistical defenses in 2020.
Marshall finished No. 1 in FBS in scoring defense at 13 points per game while ranking No. 2 in total defense, allowing 279.4 yards per game in 2020.
The Thundering Herd was also third nationally in yards per play and fourth in FBS in rushing defense at 95.5 yards per game.
Lambert inherits a defense at Purdue that allowed 29.8 points per game, which ranked No. 67 nationally. The Boilermakers allowed 399 yards per game.
Sources say Lambert had been in talks with the Boilermakers since the Holliday announcement, but the sides were waiting to see whether Lambert would be named head coach at Marshall.
Marshall made the hiring of Huff official through release on Sunday night and finalized his contract during a Board of Governors meeting on Monday morning.
Lambert goes to Purdue with head coaching experience after starting up Charlotte’s football program in 2011. The 49ers started play in 2013 and Lambert coached there until his departure in 2018.
He then joined Holliday’s staff as defensive coordinator, his second stint with the Herd. His first came from 1990-95 when he served on Jim Donnan’s staff during Marshall’s successful run in Division I-AA (now FCS).
Lambert’s departure is the second since the announcement of Holliday’s contract not being renewed. Strength and conditioning coach Luke Day left to take the same position at South Carolina.
Huff is expected to be on campus Tuesday to meet with current staff members and coaches. It is unknown who, if anyone, will be retained from the 2020 staff at this time.