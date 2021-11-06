BOCA RATON, Fla. — Marshall knew it needed a special effort to get a key win and keep its winning streak intact.
The Thundering Herd got exactly that, with the special teams leading the way in a 28-13 win over Florida Atlantic Saturday night at FAU Stadium.
“I thought we did a really good job of playing complementary football,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “The defense stepped up when we needed it to, the offense made some plays when we needed it to and obviously special teams continues to improve.”
With the win, Marshall’s winning streak reaches four games and the Herd becomes bowl eligible under first-year head coach Huff, moving its record to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA.
Marshall’s win snapped Florida Atlantic’s 12-game home winning streak, which was tied for fifth in the nation. The last team to beat FAU in Boca Raton was also Marshall in 2019.
The Thundering Herd got a complete effort in all three phases, most notably from the return game on special teams, which produced a kickoff return for a touchdown and a punt return that set up another key score just before halftime that changed the game’s complexion.
“I told the guys on Friday — and I’m not Nostradamus or anything — but I told them special teams is going to be a deciding factor in this game,” Huff said. “I said, ‘Willie is going to spring one and it’s going to come down to guys finishing their blocks.’ They’ve got a really good punter, and we had to do a really good job holding up and winning our one-on-ones. We did that.”
Miami native Willie Johnson, who had 56 members of his family and friends in attendance, finished with five receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown, but his most critical play was a 27-yard punt return just before halftime that set up a 21-yard touchdown run from Rasheen Ali that put the Herd up 21-13 heading into the halftime locker room.
The return came after Florida Atlantic had missed a potential 88-yard touchdown pass after LaJohntay Wester had gotten in behind the defense. However, quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s pass was just out of his reach.
Johnson said the turn of events went a long way toward firing the team up as the players headed to the locker room.
“I think it gave us a lot of juice on the offensive side because we went in and we scored right after that,” Johnson said. “It gave us a lot of juice.”
Johnson also put the punctuation on the victory when he caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grant Wells late in the third quarter that made it a two-score game and forced Florida Atlantic to abandon its run game, which had seen success but not produced points.
Once the lead went to two scores, Marshall’s defense fired off at Perry, getting to him six times. The effort led the Herd to not allowing any points over the final 43:31 of game action.
“We go out on the field and it’s like, ‘They don’t score. They don’t score,’” Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander said. “That’s what we keep the mentality. We have to make every single tackle. I know today we didn’t make every single tackle, but when it came down to it, we made critical stops.”
Marshall started the game with a statement on special teams as Jayden Harrison took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
However, Florida Atlantic came back less than two minutes later and got in the end zone on a busted coverage when Perry hit Brandon Davidson for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Owls took a 13-7 lead on a pair of field goals by Aaron Shahriari, but the Herd defense getting stops on those drives was crucial to keeping things close early as the Herd settled into the road affair.
“I think our red-zone defense has continued to be good,” Huff said. “Early in the game, we [gave up] a couple field goals there instead of touchdowns that ultimately probably made a huge impact on the back end.”
After Shahriari’s 38-yarder made it a six-point game, Wells led the Herd on a scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Ali to give the Herd a 14-13 advantage.
On that drive, a personal-foul penalty had put Marshall in a first-and-25 situation, but Wells found Corey Gammage for a 28-yard reception on third-and-12 to put the Herd at the Florida Atlantic 10-yard line.
Wells finished the game 26 of 38 for 351 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
Florida Atlantic got 243 yards on the ground, 138 coming from running back Johnny Ford. Perry finished 15 of 29 for 198 yards in the loss, which dropped the Owls to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA.
Marshall returns home next week for another key Conference USA showdown when the Herd hosts UAB at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.