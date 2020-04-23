In this 50th year following the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 players, coaches, staff and boosters of the Marshall football team, the university wanted to properly honor those victims through Marshall’s annual spring fountain ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown of the MU campus prohibits Thundering Herd fans from congregating around the memorial fountain in the middle of campus, but the university still wants to remember those 75.
Marshall announced Thursday that it will broadcast a virtual fountain ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday across various athletic department and school social media accounts. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick will offer remarks and then introduce Marshall President Jerome Gilbert.
The ceremony will be recorded and then found on social media websites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, concluding with the turning on of the memorial fountain in the center of campus. This is not a public event.
“Sadly, the circumstances dictate that we alter our annual ceremony during these difficult times,” Hamrick said in a university release. “This is a tradition in its 11th year and we wanted to come up with a way to celebrate all of the people who came after that devastating day who helped rebuild the Marshall football program and patch together a heartbroken community.
“I want to thank Dr. Gilbert for allowing this to happen and for participating in the virtual ceremony. We hope you enjoy it.”
The message of Saturday’s ceremony will focus on the rebuilding of the program in the wake of the 1970 crash. Hamrick is a former Marshall football player.
The spring fountain ceremony usually coincides with the annual Green and White spring football scrimmage, the final practice of spring drills. That scrimmage, along with the rest of Marshall’s spring practice, was canceled after Conference USA shut down all competition and practice for the rest of the school year due to the pandemic.
Marshall is scheduled to open its 2020 football season Aug. 29 at East Carolina.
Marshall was returning from a game at East Carolina on the night of the 1970 crash.