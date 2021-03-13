HUNTINGTON — Oftentimes when a new coach gets a job, he and his staff will spend countless hours going back and looking at video to evaluate what they are inheriting from the previous season.
Not new Marshall football head coach Charles Huff, however. Instead, Huff has chosen to go a different path as he takes the helm of the Thundering Herd.
When Huff took the job, he was adamant in his reasoning for not turning on the video.
“I have not seen any film, I will not watch any film,” Huff said. “I don’t think it’s fair to evaluate you doing your job under someone else’s direction. I want to put fresh eyes on my own guys and make my own opinions.”
For the 2021 Marshall football team, that means every player has started at square one, starting with the Fourth Quarter program — the team’s offseason conditioning regimen — and moving forward with spring practice, which starts on Friday.
With so much emphasis on the evaluation of spring practice, Huff said it should make for a tough but exciting 14 sessions with the team, culminating with the April 17 spring game.
“I don’t know if you remember in ‘Rocky IV’ before Apollo got beat up, he said, ‘I feel reborn,’” Huff said. “This is what those kids should feel like. They should feel reborn again. They should feel like I’ve got a chance to erase anything — good, bad, indifferent — that I’ve done and I’ve got a chance to start over.”
Huff did say that he got a chance to see part of the team’s Christmas Day bowl game — a 17-10 loss to Buffalo that ended the Herd’s 2020 season on a three-game losing streak — and he remembered what stuck out to him as he watched the Camellia Bowl.
“I did watch maybe a quarter, quarter and a half of the bowl game and you definitely have a talented football team here,” Huff said. “What I think I saw in that quarter and a half was a team lacking energy, a team lacking enthusiasm, not a team lacking talent or discipline. It was a team that looked like they didn’t have a fire.”
That fire is what Huff has looked to instill since his arrival, making note of that in the opening talks with the team.
In Huff’s estimation, that fire is the difference between making the Conference USA championship game and winning it.
Coming from Alabama, Huff has experience dealing with the differences in making a championship game and winning it, too, so he’s familiar with that side of the equation.
“We’re trying to close the gap,” Huff said. “What is the gap? Coming up short in the championship game, coming up short in the bowl game. Closing the gap does not mean starting over. Closing the gap means we have to do everything we did to get to the game, and we’ve got to do a little bit more to win it. I’m here for the little bit more.”
Taking that stance was critical for Huff to win over the players during the coaching change. It was an acknowledgement of past success mixed with the knowledge that there’s more work to do.
“I made it very clear to them that it was not a rebuild,” Huff said. “We weren’t starting over. I wasn’t saying that it was broken.”
That little bit more started with the Fourth Quarter program, which strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford has implemented over the past few weeks.
Each day, position coaches put on social media their players who were reported by the strength and conditioning staff as dominating the Fourth Quarter, which gives a visibility to their hard work, which is used to build enthusiasm in leading up to the spring sessions.
Several players who recently have been honored for their work include wide receiver Talik Keaton, defensive end Owen Porter, tight end Devin Miller, defensive end Koby Cumberlander, quarterback Luke Zban, safety Naquan Renalds and offensive lineman Will Ulmer.
Huff wants that enthusiasm from the Fourth Quarter program to bleed over to the field when the weight room work is put into action on the field.
For Huff, now is the time to take the next step on the journey to his first season on the field as Marshall’s head coach.
“The first thing I want to do is evaluate the team,” Huff said. “You don’t know what you need until you know what you have.”
Huff said that the next month is going to be the next chapter and one of the most important in that journey for his 2021 team.
“They get a chance to write their own story,” Huff said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to prove themselves. Hopefully, they take advantage of it.”