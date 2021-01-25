HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs de-committed from Marshall football’s Class of 2021 on Monday afternoon.
For Biggs, the answer was simple: He wanted to wear green this fall, not blue.
Biggs made his decision after confirming with current staff members that his offer with the Herd was a blueshirt.
A blueshirt is where “unrecruited” athletes are placed on scholarship once they arrive for practice, but they aren’t counted until the following year’s scholarship totals, contingent on them not playing in the fall when they arrive.
“Unrecruited” in the NCAA’s eyes means that there was never an official visit to campus nor an in-home visit by the staff. Due to COVID-19 issues, several student-athletes will fall into this category in the Class of 2021.
“I completely understand it’s a business, but it just wasn’t the best opportunity for me, so I thought that opening up my recruitment was the best decision,” Biggs said.
Biggs committed back in the fall with Marshall offensive line coach Greg Adkins under Doc Holliday’s staff and knew there would be some time taken to sort things out with Charles Huff taking over the program just last week.
However, the silence through the first few days led him to contact offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey — the lone holdover from the 2020 staff — to see what was going on.
When Cramsey called back, the conversation led to Biggs’ decision.
“He called me back and told me that unfortunately they weren’t going to have a spot for me to sign in February,” Biggs said. “The whole offensive line was coming back except for the one guy who entered the draft, so I would’ve been a blueshirt. I didn’t want to do that.”
Biggs said his focus is on finding a school that wants him to sign next week, so that he can move forward immediately with his college career.
As soon as the 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman put out the tweet announcing his availability around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Biggs said his phone started lighting up with texts from friends and family, as well as coaches who are interested in his services.
“It’s been wild the last few minutes,” Biggs said on Monday, just an hour after his announcement.
Biggs said Akron is a team that has shown plenty of interest, and his offer with Arkansas State still stands. Eastern Kentucky, which is just 90 minutes away from his home, is also an option he is considering.
With the NCAA’s legislation that all 2020 student-athletes get a free year of eligibility, including seniors, it is expected that there will be many teams — Marshall included — who are well over their scholarship counts, which means programs will have to make decisions in advance of National Signing Day, which is Feb. 3.
Sources say that Biggs’ blueshirt offer at Marshall is still in place, should he decide to choose the Herd still.
Biggs has also received interest from West Virginia University, among other schools.
That list of schools is expected to grow with his name back on the market with eight days left before signing day.
“I just opened up the recruitment and a lot of coaches who unfollowed me after I committed just followed me back,” Biggs said.
Biggs was Class AAA first-team All-State selection in 2020, a year in which he allowed zero sacks in 271 snaps and had a 90.4% success rate on the offensive line for the Timberwolves.