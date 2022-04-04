HUNTINGTON — Experience is invaluable, and where the Marshall quarterback group lacks it at the collegiate level, the offensive unit has made up for it in other ways.
Six young quarterbacks are listed on the Marshall roster for the spring and just one of those, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher, has taken any snaps in a college game. The other five on the roster are also redshirt or true freshmen.
"You never want to be in a position in football where you’re not sure who the quarterback is going to be whether that is because of experience, because of injury, because of competition or whatever that is," Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said.
Without a veteran presence, Huff said it creates new opportunity for others to help bring the youth of the team along, and with returning experience in several positions on that side of the ball.
"What it creates is it creates an opportunity for some other guys to really step up. I tell the guys that leadership starts with yourself," Huff said.
Who better to bring a young quarterback along than the players to whom they are throwing, the receivers who know the offense and can speed up the acclimation process.
"We’ve got younger guys at quarterback but even though they’re young they have to be leaders," redshirt junior wide receiver Talik Keaton said.
His influence might not be as vocal as it is leading by example. Keaton, who missed several games last season, was eager to get back to the field after dealing with an injured wrist a year ago.
"Me and Corey (Gammage) have the same mindset like nobody can beat us. We attack the day the same way," Keaton said.
Gammage was Marshall's leading receiver a season ago, hauling in 78 passes for 878 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Keaton managed 19 receptions for 268 yards and two scores.
Huff has seen that experience turn into leadership and carry through from the first week of spring practice to the start of the second.
Following the team's fifth practice of the spring on Monday, the Herd's second-year coach said the quarterback group took a step forward as it continues to run through drills and even participated in the live periods last Saturday.
As they continue to come along, the leadership has to come from somewhere, though, and that doesn't just come from the wide receivers, it can come from anywhere.
"Our young quarterbacks are still trying to figure out plays, adjustments, communication signals and those types of things, so their leadership skills aren’t able to show as readily as some of the other guys may be," Huff said.