HUNTINGTON — It's not often that Marshall gets to play in a game the magnitude of what this weekend's will be when the Thundering Herd travels to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame.
It's only the 10th time in program history that the Herd has faced a top-10 program and the first time it's happened since the 2016 season.
The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 8 after a season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and are hopeful to get in the win column as they return home to Notre Dame Stadium, welcoming Marshall for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Marshall, however, will be looking to spoil the first home game of the Marcus Freeman era and keep momentum going after a 55-3 drubbing of Norfolk State last Saturday. Freeman served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021 but was promoted to head coach when Brian Kelly left that position for the same one at LSU.
It's clear the influence that Freeman had on the defensive side of the ball stuck around. Notre Dame's size and speed on defense stood out to Marshall head coach Charles Huff on film.
"When you look at them, defensively they have a really good front seven," Huff said. "On the back end they play with speed and you can tell Coach Freeman has done a good job with them being a defensive coordinator because they know where they're going and why. I told the team they are probably going to play faster than you think."
It's not Freeman's first run-in with the Herd. He has faced Marshall three times as an assistant coach and is 1-2 in those meetings.
Freeman served as the linebackers coach at Purdue in 2016 when the Herd opened the season with a 41-31 win against the Boilermakers, and split in two meetings with the Herd as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before joining the Irish.
At Notre Dame, Freeman has plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, starting with tight end Michael Mayer, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick.
Quarterback Tyler Buchner impressed Freeman and the coaching staff in his first collegiate start last week, throwing for 177 yards while also finishing as the team's leading rusher, albeit with just 37 yards.
"When you really look at them, they are a complete team," Huff said of the Irish. "They are a complete team in all three phases but that doesn't mean they are perfect."
Marshall is looking for it's first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2003, when the Herd upset No. 6 Kansas State on the road. Marshall is 1-9 when facing a team ranked among the top 10.
