Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220904 mu football 24.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall running back Ethan Payne (28) celebrates a touchdown with Talik Keaton (1) as the Herd takes on Norfolk State on Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It's not often that Marshall gets to play in a game the magnitude of what this weekend's will be when the Thundering Herd travels to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame.

It's only the 10th time in program history that the Herd has faced a top-10 program and the first time it's happened since the 2016 season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.