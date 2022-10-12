Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221002_hds_mufootball
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) attempts to run past Gardner-Webb cornerback Raequan Ousley (6) in the Herd’s win on Oct. 1 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Wednesday will serve as the second meeting between Marshall and Louisiana on the football field, and the magnitude of the game the second time around might be greater than the first.

The two sides met initially in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, where the 16th-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns staged a fourth-quarter comeback and defeated the Thundering Herd 36-21.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media.

