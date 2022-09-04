Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston's Michelle Stigall (left) and Robert Stigall cheer on a game from Section 107 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium during Saturday's 55-3 win over Norfolk State. After 15 years serving on Marshall football's stat crew, the couple decided to return to being fans and season-ticket holders for 2022.

 Sholten Singer

HUNTINGTON -- Neither Robert nor Michelle Stigall really knew what to expect on Saturday afternoon.

For the last 15 years, the couple had arrived at Joan C. Edwards Stadium several hours prior to kickoff and taken their place in the press box as Marshall football's official stat crew.

