ccmccall

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, having thrown for 5,361 yards, 54 touchdowns and just six interceptions over the last two seasons.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — Not many knew the the name Grayson McCall ahead of the 2020 college football season, but the past two-plus years of work have changed that narrative for Coastal Carolina's quarterback.

Listed as the backup coming off his redshirt year in 2019, McCall earned the start ahead of that 2020 season and is now the back-to-back Sun Belt Player of the Year, boasting a 28-4 record as a starter and in his fourth year with the Chanticleers.