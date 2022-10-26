HUNTINGTON — Not many knew the the name Grayson McCall ahead of the 2020 college football season, but the past two-plus years of work have changed that narrative for Coastal Carolina's quarterback.
Listed as the backup coming off his redshirt year in 2019, McCall earned the start ahead of that 2020 season and is now the back-to-back Sun Belt Player of the Year, boasting a 28-4 record as a starter and in his fourth year with the Chanticleers.
He has shown a tremendous understanding of a complex offensive system, which has helped Coastal Carolina to a pair of 11-win seasons with McCall as the starter and a 6-1 start to this season.
"In this world that we live in with the (transfer) portal, to get a quarterback that's been in the same system this long is rare," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "I think when you do have it, you have something special and that's what you've seen with him and with this team over the last few years."
Coastal Carolina (6-1 overall, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) runs its own version of the triple-option offense with variations that allow for other elements to be tied into it. The Chanticleers are averaging 33 points per game, which ranks in the Top 50 in all of FBS.
"They've done a really good job of expanding the triple-option system," Huff said. "It's not the triple option that the military academies run, it's a little bit more expanded, a little bit more gun, a little bit more (run-pass-option) stuff off it which makes it a lot more complex."
While Marshall (4-3, 1-2) can't exactly replicate all of what Coastal Carolina does offensively in its own practices, the Thundering Herd can create different looks for the defense to help prepare it to face a quarterback who can do a little bit of everything using MU's two-quarterback approach with Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher.
Defensive lineman Owen Porter said switching those quarterbacks in and out during practice has helped the defense stay prepared for varying offensive styles, with Colombi being more of a pocket passer while Fancher can use his legs to extend plays and make throws on the move.
The 1-2 punch came in handy for the defense last week against James Madison, learning shortly before kickoff that Dukes' starter Todd Centeio would not play that afternoon.
"The original quarterback that would have played us last week against JMU, we saw him more as a Cam, a one read and then he can get out but, the other kid was more like Henry, where he wanted to sit in there," Porter said. "Having two quarterbacks that are different talents really helps whenever you're (preparing) for a different opponent."
McCall, who had shoulder surgery in the offseason, hasn't missed a beat in his third year as the starter in Conway, South Carolina. He's thrown for 1,940 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception in seven games.
But the name doesn't carry much weight for the players wearing green and white. Porter, when asked about the challenge of facing a quarterback like McCall, didn't recognize the name, only the jersey number based off the film he had already watched on Coastal Carolina.
"I was about to ask who that was. I know his number, but didn't know his name," Porter said. "He's got a good arm on him. He's got some swagger to him whenever he sits back so we'll see how that stands up here."
The Chanticleers make the trip to Huntington for the first meeting between the two programs. The game is Marshall's homecoming game with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.