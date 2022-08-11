Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220806_hds_mufootball
Buy Now

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) runs through a drill as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — There were too many times when Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry thought his plan to stop opposing running backs was working, but then "it" would happen.

He might have envisioned Old Dominion's Blake Watson dashing his way through the Marshall secondary for a 43-yard gain, or East Carolina running back Mitchell Keaton's breaking free for an 88-yard touchdown run, or Louisiana's Chris Smith busting off a 55-yard rush in the second quarter of the Thundering Herd's bowl game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.