HUNTINGTON — There were too many times when Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry thought his plan to stop opposing running backs was working, but then "it" would happen.
He might have envisioned Old Dominion's Blake Watson dashing his way through the Marshall secondary for a 43-yard gain, or East Carolina running back Mitchell Keaton's breaking free for an 88-yard touchdown run, or Louisiana's Chris Smith busting off a 55-yard rush in the second quarter of the Thundering Herd's bowl game.
Whatever exact moment came to his head, Guidry hopes to wipe away those memories and improve Marshall's run defense in 2022.
"We’d be in games, have people with low yards and then let a big play bust," Guidry said. "It happened too many times last year, whether it was people getting out of the gap or we didn’t leverage the play right or a missed tackle."
Marshall has 10 FBS opponents on the schedule this season, and each of them averaged over 100 yards rushing per game in 2021. Seven of those teams are members of the Sun Belt Conference and averaged between 150-200 yards per game on the ground, and two -- Coastal Carolina (229) and Georgia State (226) -- averaged over 200.
If there wasn't an emphasis on stopping the run before, it certainly must be a priority for Guidry and the Herd defense, which allowed more yards rushing per game (188) than Marshall gained (162) a season ago.
"That’s what I’d like to see," Guidry said. "I’d like to see us be better against the run and I know we can (be) and just be disruptive and give the quarterback different looks and try to get hits on him."
Increased efficiency on that front, Guidry added, can open up other avenues for the defense to make plays.
"We have to get better at stopping the run to make people one-dimensional. If we can do that and force them to pass, I think we have great pass rushers and I think it plays into our favor," Guidry said.
But wanting to become a better run-stopping team and executing the plan to do so can be more difficult than it appears at face value. So how does Guidry plan on doing it?
By using the weapons that line up against the defense everyday in practice.
"Sometimes when you’re not talented at certain positions that you’re going against on your own team, you kind of have a false sense of reality. We’re going against a really good running back every single day and his backup isn’t shabby either," Guidry said of Marshall's Rasheen Ali and Khalan Laborn.
Ali's abilities are well known but adding Laborn, a transfer from Florida State, in the offseason has given reason to believe Marshall could have one of the better running back duos in the Sun Belt Conference.
There is plenty of talent to go around in the backfield across the rest of the league.
Ali and 11 other Sun Belt running backs were named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award watch list, given to the best running back in college football, and Marshall is scheduled to face nine of them in 2022, including Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State), Gerald Green and Jalen White (Georgia Southern), Jamyest White and Tucker Gregg (Georgia State), Blake Watson (Old Dominion), Chris Smith (Louisiana-Lafeyette) and Kimani Vidal (Troy).
"We’re going to get a really good picture and a good look so that when we get into conference play, we’ve seen that speed and those types of cuts before," Guidry said of the defense facing Ali and Laborn in practice. "I’m sure we’ll be challenged throughout this (preseason) camp."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.