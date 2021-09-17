HUNTINGTON — On Nov. 14, 1970, the Marshall plane crash bound two programs together forever — the Thundering Herd and East Carolina.
Marshall was traveling back from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina that night when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed while trying to land back at Tri-State Airport.
In the 51 years since that crash, there have been several matchups between the Herd and Pirates, and each carries with it a special feel due to that connection.
On Saturday, that connection is rekindled for the first time since 2013 when the teams meet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in a 6 p.m. contest shown through CBS Sports Network’s Facebook platform.
During Saturday's game, the 1971 Young Thundering Herd — the team made up mostly of freshmen who took the field the year after the plane crash — will be honored, giving the game another connection to one of the greatest tragedies in sports history.
Marshall coach Charles Huff is new to the school and its traditions in relation to the 1970 plane crash, but the players within the program aren’t. Huff said they need no reminder of the historical significance for the community of this opponent.
“Out of all the places I’ve been, our current players have a better understanding of the overall history of this place, probably better than anywhere I’ve been, which is a good thing,” Huff said. “So you don’t have to talk about the significance. They fully understand it.”
The entire weekend is geared toward honoring that 1971 team, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the rebirth of Marshall’s program on the field.
Huff said his goal is to make Saturday’s contest with the Pirates a four-hour ceremony in honor of that 1971 team.
“At the end of the day, the best way we can honor those Young Thundering Herd [players] is to go out there and have a really good week of preparation, come out on Saturday and execute really well and play with a focus and intensity that ECU can’t match for 60 minutes,” Huff said.
Doing so will not be easy against an East Carolina team that is 0-2 but has played strong competition. The Pirates fell to SEC foe South Carolina on a last-second field goal last week and lost their opener to Appalachian State, which Marshall will see next Thursday night.
East Carolina returns a veteran defense with 10 starters back from 20220 and has some talented skill-position players on offense, including quarterback Holton Ahlers, who is in his fourth season at the helm, and running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. One young receiver who is stepping into the fold is Jsi Hatfield.
ECU head coach Mike Houston has seen his offense struggle in the first two games this season, but much of that was attributed to the level of competition, according to Huff.
Still, Houston — in his third year at ECU — knows that getting over the hump is crucial to keep his team from falling to 0-3 this season, but it won’t be easy as the Pirates venture to Joan C. Edwards Stadium, where Marshall possesses one of the best home records in college football while also bringing a tough up-tempo scheme under Huff.
Houston said his team is excited for the challenge ahead as the Pirates come to Huntington for their first true road game of 2021.
“[We] expect it to be a pretty hostile environment,” Houston said. “There’s a lot of history between the two programs and, obviously, they’re off to a great start, averaging 46 points a game in their 2-0 start to the season. We have a great challenge going up there this Saturday.”
The matchup between Marshall’s high-tempo offense and East Carolina’s aggressive defense will be a treat to see with the Herd featuring quarterback Grant Wells and receivers Talik Keaton and Corey Gammage while East Carolina’s defensive secondary counters with talented safety D.J. Ford and play-making cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian.
The game’s beginning will be crucial as East Carolina’s defense has started strong in each of the first two games, especially last week against South Carolina, when it propelled the Pirates to an early 14-0 lead by forcing turnovers.
East Carolina has led in both of its contests while Marshall has yet to trail this season.
After seeing the Pirates on film, Huff thinks his team is in for its greatest test of its 2021 season to date.
“We’re excited about the challenge, but we fully understand what we’re walking into,” Huff said.