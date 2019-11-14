HUNTINGTON — On Friday, someone’s streak comes to an end.
Marshall comes off its bye week riding a four-game winning streak, but the Thundering Herd matches up at 7 p.m. Friday with Louisiana Tech, Conference USA’s hottest team with eight wins in a row. The game takes place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and will be seen nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Upon looking at Louisiana Tech, Marshall’s coaching staff said this week that it doesn’t take long to see why the Bulldogs are seeing success.
“I think they’ll come in here with confidence,” Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said. “We’re going to have to come out and play a physical game and play fast and see if we can get after them and tackle well.”
Lambert’s side of the ball will be crucial with Louisiana Tech (8-1 overall, 5-0 C-USA) featuring the league’s top offense and 13th-best scoring team in FBS. The Bulldogs are scoring 38.1 points and 479 yards per game while maintaining balance on offense.
That success is led by senior quarterback J’Mar Smith, who has continued his ascent through Conference USA in his third year as a starter.
Smith has thrown for 2,483 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions while also proving to be a threat while running the ball.
A bevy of skill players around Smith aid that success, led by running back Justin Henderson, who has a C-USA-best 14 touchdowns rushing this year, and wide receivers such as Adrian Hardy (39 receptions, 482 yards) and Malik Stanley (25 receptions, 450 yards).
Louisiana Tech also comes in with plenty of confidence, having topped North Texas 52-17 last week in a key Conference USA West Division showdown.
Marshall’s coaching staff noted that the veteran presence of the Bulldogs was evident in that win. A key stretch in the second quarter went the way of Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs stepped on the throttle and never looked back.
“You just saw an extra gear from Louisiana Tech in that second half when they saw some blood in the water,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said.
One aspect that Marshall (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) wants to take advantage of Friday is that Louisiana Tech is coming in off a short week while the Herd had last week off.
The hope of Marshall’s coaches is that the team is rested and crisp, which could aid a fast start out of the gate.
“Fast starts are huge, more so to me here than any place,” Cramsey said. “Like any team, if you are feeling it and you’re flowing and momentum is in your favor, you get an extra step. For us to get a lead and keep them down, keep them chasing, all of that stuff needs to happen.”
That starts with Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green, who has steadily improved throughout the season.
Green has had just one turnover during Marshall’s four-game win streak — an aspect that will be challenged by a Louisiana Tech defense that has forced at least one turnover in 13 straight games.
Louisiana Tech has been solid against the run, forcing teams to pass on their talented secondary, which includes cornerback Amik Robertson, who has five interceptions on the season.
Marshall’s offense must stay ahead of the sticks, utilizing C-USA-leading running back Brenden Knox (933 yards, eight touchdowns) and taking what the Bulldogs give them in the passing game to remain efficient.
In addition to the game being a battle of Conference USA’s division leaders, the game is Marshall’s annual “75” game that honors those lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into the hillside while trying to land at Tri-State Airport upon return from the Herd’s 17-14 loss to East Carolina.
Marshall will be dressed in its all-black jerseys with helmets donning the 1970 Marshall logo and “75” on the side in remembrance of those lost in the crash. Since Marshall head coach Doc Holliday’s arrival in Huntington, the Herd has not lost a denoted “75” game, going a perfect 9-0.
This may be the biggest test the Herd has had during those contests, however, making for what should be an electric atmosphere on a chilly November night in Huntington.
“You feel the responsibility you have as a coach and a player to uphold the standard that is expected in that game, and for this program,” Holliday said. “You don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”