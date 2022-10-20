HUNTINGTON — Newton’s first law states that an object in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn, meet the James Madison defense.
The Dukes (5-1 overall, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) are the nation’s best defense against the run, limiting opponents to 36 rushing yards per game in six outings this season. They’ve not allowed a single 100-yard rusher and, in fact, have only given up 217 yards on the ground all year.
But then there’s Laborn, who is among the country’s best in average rushing yards per game (third, 141.8 per game) and total yards gained (fifth, 851) for Marshall (3-3, 0-2).
Something has to give when the two meet at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on homecoming for the Dukes.
Marshall coach Charles Huff recognizes the challenge that lies ahead, but tends to stick to his guns when game planning for the opponent, stingy against the run or not.
“We can’t flip it around and become ‘air raid’ tomorrow,” Huff said, “but we’ve got to look at what we do well, what pass game do we have that complements our run and what run game can we run and still have a chance to be successful.”
Perhaps it helps that Laborn faces the No. 2 rushing defense in the nation every day in practice, in that the Thundering Herd has allowed just 77.3 rushing yards a game to opponents, trailing only JMU in that category.
Huff said the Herd’s approach to the game might require a little more patience when it comes to running the football against the Dukes’ fast and physical defensive front.
“It may not be as easy as rolling out there and getting 4 or 5 yards right off the bat. You’ve got to be advantageous with how you are running the ball with formations and matchups,” Huff said.
With as stout as James Madison’s run defense has been, the Dukes tend to force teams to challenge them through the air. James Madison allowed just 12 rushing yards in a loss to Georgia Southern, for example, but gave up 578 passing yards to the Panthers.
Marshall hasn’t shown the ability to throw the ball consistently, but Huff said the Herd will have to be efficient in both the run and pass game in order to compete.
“We’re going to have to be more efficient in the pass game because that’s the area they force you to go into,” Huff said. “There’s gonna be some opportunity in the pass game and we’re going to have to execute and then we’re going to have to be able to run the ball efficiently in order to move the ball down the field.”
Marshall is averaging 210 yards per game on the ground and 188 through the air. While the majority of those rushing yards are coming from Laborn, backup quarterback Cam Fancher is the team’s second-leading rusher and could give the Herd an extra weapon should he see extended reps as he has the past two games in place of starting quarterback Henry Colombi.