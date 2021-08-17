HUNTINGTON — When Marshall head coach Charles Huff speaks about some of the leaders on his football team, it’s common for the names of several members of the secondary to come up.
Players such as safeties Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton, along with cornerback Steven Gilmore, have seen plenty of action with the Thundering Herd.
There is also another aspect that they’ve seen, however, which is greatly impacting their worth to Marshall’s football team right now.
In terms of coaching changes, those players have been through the wringer over their time with the Herd, and they are helping the rest of their teammates get acclimated to the situation with Huff and his new staff getting set for year No. 1 in Huntington.
“It’s actually a good thing for us because it shows us we can adapt to any environment we have,” Johnson said.
Exactly how much turnover has the secondary been through?
Drayton and Johnson have seen four different safeties coaches in the last five years of being at Marshall — five if you count coordinators who helped oversee the position.
In 2017, defensive coordinator Chuck Heater led the safeties before 2018 saw Mike Treier oversee the defensive backs along with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
Treier stayed on in 2019, but he eventually landed an NFL job with the New York Giants, which led to defensive coordinator Brad Lambert overseeing the position last year.
Now, it is new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry who is overseeing the safeties in 2021.
While it has been a coaching carousel on the back end, Guidry said that aids those players in not only this year’s transition, but also for those who have aspirations at the next level.
“You like to be with the same coaches every year, of course, but I think it has helped them grow,” Guidry said. “Having different guys on the back end, they can always relate one thing like the other. Going forward, if they do have a chance to play on the next level, it’s really going to help them. At least they haven’t done the same thing always the same way.”
Guidry praised Drayton and Johnson for their adaptive nature, which has helped them to understand Huff’s needs in terms of consistent execution while also grasping new terminology and concepts under Guidry.
“Drayton is very smart, along with Nazeeh Johnson,” Guidry said. “Naz has moved to the free safety position and won’t play as much nickel this year. Those two guys are the heart and soul of the back end there at the safety position.”
While the safety position has seen consistent turnover on staff, it still is not on the level of the cornerbacks, who are seeing their fourth coach in as many seasons.
Treier coached corners and safeties in 2018 before Lambert brought in Chip West in 2019, shifting Treier to focus on safeties.
After West left, Pat Bastien came on for the 2020 season before not being retained upon Huff’s arrival.
Now, Dominique Bowman takes over on the island, inheriting a talented group with Gilmore and other young talents.
Gilmore has shined throughout the preseason and been featured in Marshall’s social media postings on practice on numerous occasions.
Drayton said players like Gilmore and him and Johnson on the back end are setting the tone for the entire team in practice.
“It’s really just about coming out every day and setting an example for the younger guys and showing them the right way to practice and to go about their business,” Drayton said.