HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday morning, Marshall University’s football program had another 2022 schedule released on its behalf.
If Marshall has its way, this particular schedule is the one that will become reality.
The Sun Belt Conference has released its full 2022 schedule, including three teams — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — that are looking to expedite their transition from Conference USA in time for the 2022-23 school year and 2022 football season.
Marshall's current court battle with Conference USA to exit the league is still pending with litigation continuing March 16 at Cabell County Circuit Court in Huntington.
While that leaves Marshall’s immediate plans for the 2022-23 school year in flux, the Sun Belt Conference went ahead and released its schedule on March 1, as it does every year.
Three of the Sun Belt’s top teams come to Huntington if its inaugural season in the SBC comes to fruition.
The Thundering Herd’s first Sun Belt home game is a midweek affair — Wednesday, Oct. 12 — that brings a rematch of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl as Louisiana makes the trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That will also be Marshall’s first FBS home game of the 2022 season.
Under the proposed schedule, Marshall also will host East divisional foes Coastal Carolina (Oct. 29) and Appalachian State (Nov. 12), giving the Herd a trio of marquee opponents in Huntington. The final home game of the season is a Nov. 26 contest with Georgia State.
One aspect of the schedule involves Appalachian State, which would go from a non-conference opponent if the Herd was in C-USA to a conference foe in the Sun Belt schedule.
With App State transitioning to a conference opponent, Marshall had to find another non-conference game for the 2022 season, which led to the addition of FCS member Gardner-Webb, which the Herd will play on Oct. 1 in Huntington.
That signing gives Marshall two FCS opponents on its 2022 schedule, joining Norfolk State in the season opener on Sept. 3.
NCAA rules state that FBS schools can only use one FCS opponent toward bowl eligibility, so that means Marshall would only be able to count one of the potential wins over Norfolk State or Gardner-Webb. That means Marshall would have to have five FBS wins to become bowl eligible for 2022 — a hard prospect, considering the move to a new league and the strength of the Sun Belt overall.
The Sun Belt opted to give Marshall and Old Dominion a bit of consistency by scheduling them to play in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 5 — the same as what Conference USA’s schedule has.
Aside from the Appalachian State switch, Marshall’s non-conference schedule remained intact with the home opener against Norfolk State, followed by a Sept. 10 trip to Notre Dame and a Sept. 17 contest at Bowling Green.
The latter two games are part of a three-game stretch on the road, which includes Marshall’s first-ever Sun Belt game at Troy — the team’s longest road trip of the season.
Two of Marshall’s road trips are fan-friendly trips in Virginia — an Oct. 22 trip to Harrisonburg to play James Madison and the aforementioned Nov. 5 meeting in Norfolk against Old Dominion.
Marshall also hits the road for a Nov. 19 matchup at Georgia Southern, which takes the Herd back to a former Division I-AA foe for its final regular-season conference road game.
Times and television considerations for the 2022 games were not immediately released. It is expected that the Sun Belt Conference will use its 12-day window with ESPN for several of its conference games.
In addition to Marshall's own litigation with Conference USA, Southern Miss also recently was granted a temporary restraining order against C-USA in the Circuit Court of Forrest County (Mississippi) on Friday.
Old Dominion filed a similar injunction against Conference USA and had a hearing set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, the same time the Sun Belt Conference released its schedules.